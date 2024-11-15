Colorado Springs unites against Trump!

Colorado Springs, CO – On November 9, the Colorado Springs People’s Coalition (CSPC) rallied at Colorado Springs City Hall to protest Trump’s election and unite to fight back against his racist and reactionary agenda.

The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) endorsed the action to express their support for fighting the coming Trump administration. 20 people who were new to organizing came together for an open mic on the city hall steps to express their anger at the election, their opposition to the racist Republican agenda, and their relief to see other people stirred to action.

Throughout the rally, members of the community stepped up to voice their sorrow, their anger and their resolve after this election to fight.. “Lick your wounds, feel your feelings, and get out of bed and fight, do what you gotta do,” said one parent. CSPC and UCCS SJP chanted not only for Palestine but also against the reactionary Republican agenda. Some chants included “Trump’s agenda isn’t ours, organize for people power!” “When trans rights are under attack what do we do? Stand up fight back!” and more.

“It is so important that we come together now that Trump has won, because we know that this struggle is broad. We may not all agree on everything, but we know that this struggle is about the human cause to resist and to survive,” said Brandon Rincon, CSPC founder.

