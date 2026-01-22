Colorado Springs stands behind confirmer against bogus charges

By Jessie Proffitt

Colorado Springs, CO – On Tuesday, January 20, members of the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression gathered outside the El Paso County Combined Courthouse to stand with community member Mel Flores during his first court appearance related to charges for watching ICE.

On January 1, Mel Flores learned that he had three misdemeanor charges from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office related to interfering with an officer. Flores organizes as a “confirmer” with the Colorado Rapid Response Network (CORRN), a grassroots organization dedicated to responding to ICE raids. When ICE is sighted, Flores and other CORRN confirmers go to verify ICE’s presence and warn the community.

Flores learned of the charges only because an employer informed him that he failed a background check, costing him a job that he was set to start the following week.

In the morning of January 20, 20 people gathered in the front plaza of the courthouse holding signs with demands and slogans like “Drop the charges now,” “Stop the political repression” and “From Minnesota to 719, observing ICE is not a crime!” As people lined up to enter the courthouse, Flores’ supporters chanted “Right to observe, right to record, ICE crimes won’t be ignored!” with some in line for the courthouse joining in.

“I’m out here today to support a friend and comrade Mel Flores at his first court appearance as he faces bogus charges for protecting our community,” said Bug Peterson, Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression member and CORRN confirmer.

Peterson spoke to their experience in CORRN, recalling their first call as a confirmer to the children’s ward of a hospital.

“There’s so many calls like that at places where it’s just heinous for ICE to be at,” said Peterson. “There have been instances of ICE outside of courthouses waiting for people to do their legal proceedings, [people] who are doing things ‘the right way’ who are still being criminalized, and it’s bullshit!”

Flores commented, saying “We all know I did nothing wrong. Observing ICE is not a crime, screaming out my windows is not a crime. If you’re scared of my little finger, get a new line of work.” Flores tied this to ICE collaboration and escalation nationally, saying “this hasn’t stopped with Renee, they continue to push their boundaries with the general public.” Flores added that “communities are coming together, from Minneapolis to right here.”

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph J. Roybal is outspoken about his support of ICE, stating multiple times that he would like to strengthen law enforcement collaboration with ICE. In April 2024, Roybal joined forces with sheriffs across the country in a lawsuit against the state of Colorado in order to repeal HB 19-1124 and HB 23-1100, bills which prevent cooperation between Colorado law enforcement and ICE. The lawsuit failed and it remains illegal for Colorado law enforcement to cooperate with ICE.

Asked if they had a message for Sheriff Roybal, Peterson said “You’re on the wrong side of history. ICE activity is wrong, terrorizing Black and brown communities is wrong, and we will stand up and fight back against that and against collusion with ICE.”

Flores promised to continue protecting his community, stating, “They will not scare us, they will not bully us. I will continue to monitor our community, I will continue to answer CORRN calls, I will continue to scream ‘ICE is here.’”

Flores and Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR) intend to fight the charges publicly and rally the community at every opportunity to make it clear to the Sheriff’s Office and the El Paso County courts that observing ICE is not a crime. Flores’ next court appearance is scheduled for January 29 at 1:30 p.m. at the El Paso County Combined Courthouse.

