Colorado Springs protest demands no war with Iran

By Genevieve Richard

Colorado Springs, CO – On March 1, the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) organized a protest over 150 people at Colorado Springs City Hall to demand an end to all military action against Iran.

Protesters chanted, “Hands off Iran,” “Donald Trump, CIA, how many kids did you kill today?” and “No boots on the ground, no bombs in the air, US out of everywhere!”

“How dare [Trump] act like he has the moral high ground when this is his second extrajudicial regime change in as many months?” asked Rowan Mayfair from AFVAW. Veterans make up around 15% to 17% of the population of Colorado Springs.

Brianna Campbell of Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression told the crowd, “Can we blame the Iranians for turning to Khomeini, who promised independence and dignity after what we had done to them? Can we blame the Iranians for even storming the U.S. embassy? Can we blame the Iranians for shouting ‘death to America’ after what we have done? No!”

The action ended with a speech from Jessie Proffitt of the FRSO, who stated, “This is a war for control and for profit, for an empire that is clinging onto its waning power, one that is willing to make the people pay any price to hold onto it. Long gone are the days of unchallenged U.S. dominance.”

Proffitt concluded, “It is time to make the U.S. ungovernable. We reject a future of blood and fire and we assert a future for workers, for socialism. If you want to help us fight for that future, to fight for revolution, join us in FRSO. If you want to fight for any future, join an organization today. The one thing the billionaire class fears more than losing control is the millions united in action.”

About Face Veterans Against War (AFVAW), 50501, Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission (PPJ&PC), and the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR) endorsed the action.

