Colorado Springs protest demands justice for Alex Martinez Sarmiento and indictment of killer cop Connor Wallick

By Bug Peterson

Colorado Springs, CO – On February 25, the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR) gathered with the family of Alex Martinez-Sarmiento in front of the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office to demand justice for Alex, and that DA Michael Allen move to indict his killer, officer Connor Jacob Wallick. Over 20 people gathered, including several of Alex’s siblings, nieces and nephews, friends, his mother, and his young daughter who is now growing up without her dad.

On July 5, 2025, CSPD’s Downtown Area Response Team responded to a call about a conflict outside of busy nightclubs at around 1 a.m. Based on surveillance footage from the Real Time Crime Lab, responding officers believed Alex Martinez Sarmiento was armed. When officer Connor Wallick approached with his gun drawn, yelling “Get your fucking hands up,” Alex, who did not have a gun in his hand, ran in fear and Wallick opened fire, shooting Martinez Sarmiento in the back several times and ultimately killing him.

This was the second instance of the Downtown Area Response Team fatally shooting someone in the back in the span of a few months – Nathaniel “Johnny” Altman, a disabled Black man experiencing homelessness was also shot in the back and killed by DART officer Carlos Pittman on March 31, 2025.

The group held banners calling for Connor Wallick’s indictment and Justice for Alex, one with a painted portrait of Alex, as well as picket signs with messages like “Justice for Alex Martinez! Indict Officer Wallick now!” “Blue lives murder!” “Justice for victims of police violence,” and “wanted” signs with Connor Wallick’s photo and a description of his violent and racist patterns of behavior.

The group chanted “Alex Martinez deserves to be alive! Connor Jacob Wallick deserves to rot in jail,” “No justice, no peace! No racist police,” “Connor Wallick we see you – racist, coward, killer too! DA Allen we see you – on the Brady List too,” and “When killer cops are on patrol, what do we need? Community Control!” to the beat of a drum.

Alex’s sister, Saray Rocha told the crowd, “My brother was always tough. Even as a little boy, he was never afraid of anything. That’s why it hurts so much knowing he ran because he was scared to go back to jail. He didn’t run because he wanted to hurt anyone, or because he wanted to die, he ran out of fear. I demand justice for my brother and I won’t stop until justice is served!” The group responded to her speech and tears with a resounding chant of “We love you, we we love you!”

COSAARPR chair Brandon Rincon highlighted Wallick’s pattern of racist policing, noting that “Connor Jacob Wallick had history of harassing Latinos and Chicanos, he’s famously known for arresting Club Q hero, Rich Fierro, put him in the back of a police car while he put the actual killer, Lee Anderson Aldrich, in an ambulance with victims.”

Rincon also spoke on the need for community control of the police, asserting that “We should have a mechanism for the people, by the people, that allows us to hold officers accountable when they wrong their communities. We deserve a say in how our communities are policed, and we deserve a say in who polices our communities, and we know damn well we don’t want Connor Jacob Wallick policing us anymore!”

#ColoradoSpringsCO #CO #InjusticeSystem #KillerCop #COSAARPR