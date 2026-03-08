Colorado Springs protest demands answers on 6-month anniversary of gay Chicano man’s death

By staff

Colorado Springs, CO – On March 2, members of the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR) gathered in front of City Hall to release a press statement on the investigation of Richard Arford and call out the CSPD for inaction in the six months since his death.

Banners calling for independent oversight of Richard Arford’s investigation billowed in the wind as members chanted “CSPD, we want transparency” and “Detective Crofoot we see you, racist, homophobic, sexist too” while raising signs demanding the CSPD detective Edward Crofoot met with the family now.

On September 2, Richard Arford, a gay Chicano man, was found naked, bruised and unconscious inside a burning abandoned building off a major roadway. His mother, Olivia Diez, was initially told by Detective Crofoot it was being investigated as a suicide. Diez disagreed and tried repeatedly to call Detective Crofoot but was met with complete silence for two months until COSAARPR released a statement on October 31 calling attention to the suspicious circumstances of Richard’s death.

“Richard’s mother, Olivia, has been treated by Detective Crofoot in a way that can only be described as gaslighting” said Jessie Proffitt, secretary for COSAARPR.

Proffitt stated that Diez “knew that she saw injuries all over Richard’s body when he was in the hospital, but Detective Crofoot claimed that he didn’t have any notable injuries like that, and any he had were likely from firefighters dragging him out of the building.” The autopsy showed abrasions and lacerations all over Richard’s body, “injuries that absolutely would not be possible from being dragged out of the building.”

Proffitt continued, “In the face of devastating loss, CSPD should not be creating more trauma, pain and confusion, but they have; with lies, minimization, and gross negligence of this investigation.” Proffitt concluded by raising demands of COSAARPR and the family, stating, “We join them in demanding answers, transparency, and honesty; a thorough investigation of this case as a potential homicide; support from a victim’s advocate; and a face-to-face meeting with Detective Edward Crofoot.”

COSAARPR has since called on community members to call Detective Crofoot’s office number at 719-444-7786 and demand that Detective Crofoot meet with the family face to face.

