Colorado Springs PD crashes vigil for Benji Greenfield, Chicano man killed by police

By Sparrow McKinney

Colorado Springs, CO – On May 2, the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR) gathered in the parking lot of the McDonald’s where Benjamin “Benji” Greenfield was shot and killed by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The gathering was a planned vigil called by Greenfield’s family. Around 20 people gathered to remember Benji and to protest against the police killing.

On April 4, three officers unloaded a total of 20 bullets into the car Greenfield was in, killing him. CSPD had deemed Greenfield a “suspicious individual,” and officers assumed he had some sort of weapon. Only one of the three officers’ body cam footage was released, and it was done without the family’s consent. All three officers have yet to face any consequences for their violent actions.

At the beginning of the vigil, loved ones of Greenfield and members of COSAARPR chanted their outrage for Benji’s wrongful death, shouting “Justice for Benji” and “Jail killer cops.” People had taken a small part of the parking lot away from the building while McDonald’s customers drove by offering support. The family called for a quick march around the block continuing the chants for accountability and justice, but when the march came back to the site of the killing, two officers, reportedly called by McDonald’s management, had arrived to shut down the vigil. However, the crowd was not intimidated and refused to be pushed out.

The people chased the officers into the restaurant shouting for them to leave and shaming them for working for CSPD. More police arrived, but the family and the members of COSAARPR continued to hold their ground. Officers escalated the situation without warning, grabbing and arresting a close friend of Benji, Flaca Archulea, and, soon after, arresting the chair of COSAARPR, Brandon Rincon, and member of COSAARPR, Luna Lesterud.

The crowd demanded their immediate release but was ignored. All three were taken to CSPD headquarters where they were cited for trespassing. Lesterud was also cited for interfering with a public official. Folks from the vigil followed them to CSPD headquarters to meet them and ensure their safe release. Their court dates will be May 26.

#ColoradoSpringsCO #CO #InJusticeSystem #COSAARPR