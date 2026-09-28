Colorado Springs: ‘Medal of Valor’ fundraiser honors 19 killer cops, community fights back

By Bug Peterson

Colorado Springs, CO – On September 25, the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR) gathered outside the Broadmoor Hall to protest the annual Medal of Valor dinner hosted by the Colorado Springs Police Foundation.

They were joined by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), as well as the family of Alex Martinez-Sarmiento, who was killed by Officer Connor Wallick of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) last July.

This annual fundraising dinner claims to honor CSPD officers who have gone “above and beyond,” yet, each year, the majority of officers winning awards are killer cops. This year, 19 out of the 25 officers awarded were involved in fatal shootings within the last few years. Two of the Medal of Valor recipients have killed multiple people. Michael Dauchy was involved in killing Dean Ackerman in December 2024 and Benji Greenfield in April 2026; Nicholas Cassalisa was involved in three fatal shootings in 2024, those being Dean Ackerman, Tyler Jacob Ben and Michael Hurst.

The event has tickets ranging from $175 to $10,000-plus for seating at a table with a deputy chief or commander.

Protesters from COSAARPR and FRSO chanted from outside the hall, “No valor for killer cops! Cell blocks for killer cops!” and “When killer cops are on patrol, what do we need? Community control!” and held signs with messages like “19+ killer cops are winning awards here today” and “No valor in police terror.” One sign bore the names of those killed by officers winning awards, reading “Justice for Benji Greenfield, Jesus Ramirez, Dean Ackerman, Derrick Wardle, Tyler Jacob Ben, Michael Hurst, Cole Vennucci.”

There were several speeches highlighting the lack of accountability for the acts of violent police officers, and the shamefulness of killer cops being celebrated. COSAARPR member Jayden Berry spoke about his own experiences with repeated police neglect growing up with an abusive father. Berry noted that he felt like one of the lucky ones compared to those killed by the officer’s winning awards, saying “19 out of the 25 recipients were involved with recent police shootings. Instead of being held accountable for their crimes, they are being celebrated for destroying families and communities.”

According to FRSO member Jessie Proffitt, “What’s happening in there is disgusting. Cops who have hurt our community, who have killed people, are currently being paraded around like prized pigs for rich elites who paid more for their table than some of us make in a year!”

Saray Rocha, sister of Alex Martinez-Sarmiento, said, “I stand here today because I feel like my brother deserves justice and Connor Jacob Wallick should no longer be wearing a badge, and I’m afraid that he may win a medal next year. I want justice for my brother, and I want justice for everyone!”

CSPD officers and Broadmoor Hall managers attempted to intimidate protesters with repeated threats of arrest if anyone stepped off the sidewalk onto the grass, obstructed the sidewalks, or continued using amplified sound after 7 p.m. The Broadmoor managers also admitted that last year, they had to compensate several Broadmoor hotel guests as a result of the loud protest COSAARPR had. According to COSAARPR members, they intend to protest the event every year until it becomes untenable for the Broadmoor, or any other location, to host.

#ColoradoSpringsCO #CO #InjusticeSystem #KillerCops #CSPD #AlexMartinezSarmiento #ConnorWallick