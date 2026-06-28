Colorado Springs fights back against racist attacks on Juneteenth

By Sparrow McKinney and Brandon Rincon

Colorado Springs, CO – On June 19, the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR) gathered at Colorado Springs City Hall to hold a Juneteenth rally against the racist attacks on the voting rights act.

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Vista Grande Community Church of Christ and Freedom Acres Ranch endorsed the action.

“We see them trying to silence our voices through gerrymandering, mass incarceration and violence, but we have always fought back and will continue to fight,” said Memphis Curry of COSAARPR. Miles Thompson of the FRSO stated, “We understand that to beat back these racist attacks we don’t need Black or brown capitalism, we need a new system that works for all people, socialism.”

A crowd of about two dozen filled the city hall steps as chants rang loud between speeches highlighting the recent police murder of one-year-old Kohen Wiley. “Say his name” was called with responses of “Kohen Wiley” filled the air. Looks of determination and anger painted the crowd.

#ColoradoSpringsCO #CO #InjusticeSystem #KohenWiley #OppressedNationalities #Juneteenth