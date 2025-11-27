Colorado Springs family demands indictment of killer cop Connor Jacob Wallick

By Brandon Rincon

Colorado Springs, CO – On November 22 the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR) joined together with the family of Alex Martinez-Sarmiento. They gathered outside the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Colorado Springs to rally for the 26-year-old father who was shot and killed by police earlier in the year.

The family and COSAARPR demanded that District Attorney Michael Allen meet with the victim's family and move to indict killer cop Connor Jacob Wallick.

Alex Martinez-Sarmiento was shot and killed on July 5, in downtown Colorado Springs outside of a nightclub. Colorado Springs Police Department officer Connor Jacob Wallick approached Martinez-Sarmiento at approximately 1 a.m. holding his firearm sideways after an argument was reported to have taken place. Martinez-Sarmiento can be seen in bodycam footage throwing his hands up before turning around and fleeing out of fear for his life.

Wallick proceeded to shoot Martinez-Sarmiento three times in the back before making an arrest on his dead body. Police claim that Martinez-Sarmiento was reaching for a firearm as he was pulling up his pants. However, bodycam footage shows police having to physically rip and cut open his pants to retrieve his firearm. The video shows the gun was not in a place where he could have drawn it.

”We always hear the police say how they feared for their life, but the only person who drew a gun and shot someone was Connor Jacob Wallick. I’d say that Alex feared for his life more,” said Jessie Proffitt, an organizer with COSAARPR.

“District Attorney Michael Allen can easily work towards the path of justice, healing and restoring community trust in our legal system by meeting with the family and holding this officer accountabl,.” said Proffitt.

“He wasn’t just my brother, he was my reminder that love can be fierce, gentle and unforgettable at once,” said Saray Rocha, Alex Martinez-Sarmiento’s older sister, in a press statement.

The police murder of Martinez-Sarmiento has left an unfillable hole in the hearts of his family. Faces of grief and sorrow filled the crowd and chants of “Running away, don’t shoot!” rang in the ears of everyone who could hear the group.

The crowd also chanted, “Indict, convict! We will not stop! We will not quit!” and “Indict Wallick now!”

Presently, Wallick is back on duty with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

