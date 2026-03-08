Colorado Springs demand justice for Michael Foster, Black man shot by police

By staff

Colorado Springs, CO – On February 23, the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR) gathered at Colorado Springs Police Department headquarters to demand justice for Michael Foster, a 35-year old Black man who was shot by CSPD officers Daniel Mork and Steven Mibert on February 2.

Joined by Foster’s family, a crowd of about two dozen protesters gathered chanting “Justice for Michael” and “Cut the pork and fire Mork.”

On February 2, the Colorado Springs Police Department executed a warrant for a suspect who was already in custody. During this operation, they identified 35-year old Black male Michael Foster as a “suspicious person” but confirmed he was not the person they were looking for. Foster was approached and chased by CSPD officer Daniel Mork, who Foster had previously sued for excessive use of force in 2023.

Michael Foster allegedly fired one round before being shot. After Foster was initially shot, he got up and tried to walk away from the threat. A second officer, Steven Mibert, began a physical altercation with Foster, pressing his pistol into Michael’s back multiple times. Foster, trying to remove the threat posed by the firearm, swatted at Mibert’s hand and was subsequently shot again – five more times while lying on the ground. Foster has luckily survived but is being held on a $1 million cash bond for defending himself against Daniel Mork, who previously cracked Michael’s skull open.

This has outraged the family, who spoke out at the rally on February 23. Loretta Foster, Michael Fosters’s mother, called for public officials, “Mayor Mobalade, take off your sheet and take off your mask, and represent your people.” She followed with “The attorney general of Colorado, you need to reach out to me! That’s my son, no one has reached out to me.”

The Colorado Springs Alliance states that they stand in solidarity with Michael Foster and his family and demand his immediate release from police custody.

