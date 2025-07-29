Colorado Springs community demands independent investigation into police shooting of Alex Martinez

By staff

Colorado Springs, CO – On July 21, the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression rallied community forces to support the family of Alex Martinez and confront the city’s Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission after the release of police body-cam footage. A crowd of about 20 community members joined the sister and mother-in-law of Alex Martinez. Many community members and organizers gave public comment demanding accountability, transparency and an independent investigation into the police shooting of Alex Martinez.

The Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC) called a “Public Listening Session” or townhall meeting, in response to the recent Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD )shootings of Alex Martinez and Jesus Ramirez Jr.

LETAC is a chartered commission in the city of Colorado Springs meant to be a “bridge” between the community and city council and local law enforcement, often self-described as a “conduit.” LETAC was established after the murder of De’von Bailey and the George Floyd uprising. Its representatives are appointed by the city council and mayor. It lacks any legal jurisdiction or oversight over the police; instead, it is limited to recommendations and advice.

Currently the commission is split between those with a working-class background and those with a law enforcement background. Notable commissioners are Sherryl Dillion, who is the executive director of the Colorado Springs Police Protection Association and Christopher Burns, who is an ex-CSPD officer.

Brandon Rincon, a leader in the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, took to the microphone and said, “Police cannot police themselves, we know that LETAC doesn’t have investigative power, so we are asking that LETAC write a recommendation to city council for an independent investigation, outside of internal affairs and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.”

In El Paso County, CSPD and El Paso County Sheriff's Office lead all investigations into officer-involved shootings, with CSPD investigating the sheriff’s office and the sheriff’s office investigating CSPD. This poisonous arrangement erodes community trust, especially as the sheriff's office just shot and killed someone in Security-Widefield on July 18. It is in these departments' interest to justify these shootings to skirt justice, legal repercussions and financial losses through lawsuits.

Many community members also spoke to the police conduct during the night of Martinez’s murder, highlighting a clear disregard for anyone's life besides their own.

“Alex was shot in the back as he was running away, this is a double standard because if I shot someone in the back who was running away I would be charged with murder,” said Chris Hernandez, a childhood friend of Alex Martinez.

“I also am calling for an investigation independent of law enforcement. I want us to come together as a community to make sure this doesn’t happen to others; we need an elected board to investigate these shootings,” said Chris. “Once police received a call about a rifle they should’ve secured the area and located the person with the rifle, not Alex, instead they shot him in a crowded parking lot” said Veronica Martinez, Alex’s mother in law.

As the sheriff’s investigation continues, the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression is committed to standing with the family and elevating their demands for an independent investigation and the immediate firing and indictment of CSPD Officer Wallace.

#ColoradoSpringsCO #CO #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #CSAARPR #NAARPR #PoliceCrimes