Colorado Springs activists fight for freedom of assembly amidst government meddling

By Genevieve Richard

Colorado Springs, CO – On October 11, the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR) gathered at local Fire Station 8 to protest the cancellation of a booking of the community meeting space by the fire chief of Colorado Springs, in conjunction with the city attorney’s office.

COSAARPR was denied this space due to their activism demanding community control of the police and justice for victims of police crimes. In a letter stating that the group’s booking of the community room would be cancelled, Fire Accreditation Administrator Catherine Kosse stated that the department prohibits groups or activities that are “fundamentally incompatible with the Fire Department’s basic public safety mission which includes our partnership with the Colorado Springs Police Department.” The letter failed to state what activities made the group incompatible with basic public safety.

Brandon Rincon, founder and chair of COSAARPR, stated during the press conference, “This is a blatant attack on the people of Colorado Springs’ right to assemble. It is our belief that the city attorney’s actions are a clear violation of the First Amendment.” Rincon continued, “We are under attack for a perceived political alignment. We demand the city attorney’s office stop its racist and repressive tactics to stifle freedom of speech.” While delivering his statements, Rincon was surrounded by supporters bearing signs stating, “Hands off the movement” and “Protect freedom of assembly.”

Despite this attack on the group’s ability to organize, COSAARPR remains committed in their fight for community control of the police, and they will continue their fight for justice by working closely with families of victims of police crimes.

