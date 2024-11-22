Colorado activist shuts the door on FBI

By Tom Burke

Aurora, CO – On November 21, the FBI knocked on the door of Jonce Palmer, a general member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and co-founder of Denver-Aurora Community Action Committee. Palmer confirmed their name, but did not answer the FBI’s questions, and then firmly shut the door and the agent left.

Palmer explained, “About 1 p.m. I was cooking in my apartment, and I saw a silhouette walk by my window and heard a knock at the door. I opened the door, asking ‘Hi, can I help you?’”

“The man asked my first and last name, and I said ‘Yes?’, then he showed a bronze badge around his neck and said they were the FBI. The FBI agent then asked if I could speak to them, and I said ‘No, do you have a warrant?’”

“The FBI agent said ‘no,’ and said he wanted to talk about threats and potential danger that groups I am a part of are facing currently. He said something about the FBI wants to offer resources for my protection and for those of the group’s members.”

“I then said, ‘I don’t want to talk to you today, thank you.’ And the FBI agent responded, ‘Okay….’” Palmer then shut the door and locked it.

When asked if they felt intimidated, Jonce Palmer answered, “Activists in the FRSO have taught me from their previous experiences how to respond to the FBI knock at the door. I knew not to talk or answer questions. I am glad I was prepared and knew my rights.”

When asked about advice for others, Palmer said, “The only thing I would do different, is to ask for a card so our lawyer could follow up.”

The next day, Denver lawyer Mark Burton called the FBI office asking the FBI to leave his client alone. Burton is also writing a letter to the FBI to also ask them about the specific threat the FBI agents are claiming Palmer and activist groups face.

