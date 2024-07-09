Coalition to March on the RNC is set to protest in Milwaukee on July 15

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Coalition to March on the RNC

Milwaukee, WI – With the Republican National Convention just a week away, some are asking “Why march on the RNC?” However, the correct question should be: “Why not? Why not march on the Republican National convention? Why not march on those leading the attacks on women’s and reproductive rights? Why not march on those leading attacks on trans, immigrants and human rights in general?”

The Republicans have left us no shortage of reasons to mobilize and amplify the people’s agenda over their racist and reactionary agenda.

While the Republicans may not be in control of the executive branch of the U.S. government, the presidency, they are in effective control of the House of Representatives and the Supreme Court. Not to mention Republican-governed states, counties and cities. Working people in the U.S., especially Black, Chicano, and other oppressed people, face the brunt of GOP-led attacks.

The threat of the Republican agenda is not based in fantasy – Republicans are affecting the day to day lives of everyday working people in the U.S. and large swaths of the world. This is not new by any means.

While the Republicans intend to make Milwaukee their playground during the week of July 15, we must remember the unconscionable passing of Act 10 in Wisconsin, under Republican Governor Scott Walker, which stripped public-sector unions of their bargaining power. We must remember the slashing of public education, health and transportation funds. We must remember the brazen warmongering attitude of the GOP.

In the face of this, we must build the broadest possible movement to oppose and defend against these longstanding reactionary attacks, because these attacks are broad, affecting the majority of people in the U.S. These affronts to our basic rights cannot remain unanswered. To put it simply, no progressive-minded person has a reason to not march on the RNC this July 15 at 10 a.m. at Red Arrow Park in Milwaukee. Come join us! We welcome you! Bring your friends and family, young and old alike.

Despite being in a “blue” city and state, Milwaukee has bent over backwards to accommodate the encroaching reactionaries, as Mayor Cavalier Johnson denies us a permit to march. Likewise, Governor Tony Evers has no shame granting universal arrest permissions to police forces from across the state. They don’t want us to march. This is exactly why we must stand up, raise our voices, and march on the RNC this July 15!

Despite what the Secret Service and the City of Milwaukee say, we plan to be within sight and sound of the Fiserv Forum. It is not only our right to free speech, to demonstrate, protest, and mobilize, but it is our duty to fight back against the racist and reactionary Republican agenda.

As the Republicans intend to flood Milwaukee, the people of Milwaukee and all progressive people across the U.S. must create a movement to oppose the GOP’s backward agenda. Anyone who believes in peace, justice, and equity for all – anyone who believes in defending and expanding women’s, reproductive, LGBTQ and immigrant’s rights, and anyone who stands with Palestine – should be on the streets of Milwaukee this July 15, 10 a.m. at Red Arrow Park.

Here is what we are doing to prepare

On July 15, the Coalition to March on the RNC will kick off at Red Arrow Park, locally known as Dontre Hamilton Park, with a press conference at 10 a.m., followed by a rally at 11, and we will be taking the streets at 12 noon.

The Coalition to March on the RNC has prepared for this mobilization for nearly two years since it was announced that the reactionary convention would be held in Milwaukee. Nearly a year ago, the coalition hosted a national mobilization against the Republican presidential debates, with 900 people from many groups marching. If this march was any indication of what to expect on July 15, we can expect it to be massive and family-friendly, as that is the strength of our broad movement.

We have demanded from federal, state and local forces for two years to be able to exercise our basic rights. From the beginning, it was clear that they did not want us organizing a mass mobilization, let alone a national one right at the doorsteps of the Fiserv Forum. Our movement’s power is felt and feared by the political elite, otherwise, we wouldn’t be facing this repression. We must continue pushing forward and not take another step back!

The city and mayor, the Department of Justice and the Secret Service claimed we were ill prepared for such a march, offering “protest trainings” and demanding we work closely with the police. We’ve made it abundantly clear we don’t need the police to have a successful family-friendly march, we’ve made it clear that we keep us safe, and our strength only grows with our numbers.

With over 118 endorsing organizations, our efforts to build the broadest possible coalition are being exemplified, and now it's time to translate these efforts to the streets. With or without the permit, we will be marching within sight and sound of the RNC, and we are ready and excited to do so!

National groups such as the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, National Students for a Democratic Society, Legalization For All Network, International League of Peoples Struggles, and many others are mobilizing their membership to march on the RNC. All sectors of the people’s movements are included in the points of unity and will be coming to Milwaukee.

Anyone who is involved in anti-war, women's, reproductive and LGBTQ justice, climate justice, unions, immigrant's rights, or any other type of organizing, will be welcomed by us in Milwaukee. Milwaukee welcomes all those with their fist in the air ready to fight back against the racist and reactionary Republican agenda!

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #RNC #LGBTQ #OppressedNationalities #Labor #StudentMovement #Featured