Coalition to March on DNC wins stage, amplified sound set for Palestine rally

By staff

Chicago, IL – “The City’s Law Department had to drop their unconstitutional denial of a sound system,” said Hatem Abudayyeh, a spokesperson for the Coalition to March on the DNC. “They knew it wouldn’t hold up in court, but they also knew that we have been organizing day and night to line up important supporters in Chicago who helped advocate for us too.”

This is another in a long string of victories for the coalition coming out of a federal lawsuit and widespread community campaign. In an agreement with coalition attorney Chris Williams, the city of Chicago agreed the protesters could assemble a stage and sound system for speeches in Union Park prior to their marches on the United Center on Monday and Thursday of next week.

