Climate Catastrophe Ground Zero Coalition launched in Tacoma

Tacoma, WA – Saturday morning, October 5, over 200 people representing at least 21 member organizations gathered in Tacoma, Washington for the launch of a new climate coalition: Climate Catastrophe Ground Zero (CCG0).

The launch was kicked off by Benita Moore, member of the Standing Rock Sioux and one of the founders of Native Daily Network (NDN). Moore described CCG0 as a “two-year indigenous-led campaign to empower Tacoma’s residents to take action on climate change, industrial pollution, and public health crises – without waiting for decision-makers or polluters to stop harmful practices.”

The coalition is an embodiment of Black, brown, immigrant, indigenous, labor and climate solidarity. From immigrant justice groups like La Resistencia, Black liberation groups like Black Panther Party, indigenous liberation groups like Coast Salish Water Warriors, and climate justice groups like Climate Alliance of the South Sound to members of the Teamsters and other labor unions, people from all over Tacoma joined together to voice their desire for real political power.

Patricia Gonzales, member of the Puyallup Tribe and speaking on behalf of the Coast Salish Water Warriors described why the CCG0 fight is so important, stating, “We will face adverse consequences for our actions and non-actions in our near future, we’re watching history unveil as the climate catastrophe is fueled by continued global dependence on fossil fuels such as liquefied un-natural gas and officials willing and able to accept donations from corporations, we must stop the insanity and give the next generations a fighting chance at survival.“

“When humans begin to internalize that every living being is part of their extended family, we can shift from a mindset of domination and exploitation to one of stewardship, compassion and reciprocity. This shift is essential for addressing the environmental crises we face today,” Benita Moore explained, describing the indigenous concept of Mitakuye Oyasin, which means “We are all related.” “If humanity sees the Earth as a beloved relative, rather than just a resource to be consumed, we will act with care, responsibility and a sense of sacred duty. In healing our relationship with the Earth, we heal ourselves.”

The crowded church hall was lined with tables of the many member organizations. Local musicians from Sioux and Osage nations filled the room with music in between panels. There were five panels in total, including labor, indigenous liberation, and disability justice.

Talison Crosby, a warehouse worker, Teamster, and member of Climate Alliance of the South Sound who spoke on the labor panel, said, “The city of Tacoma continues to ignore the needs of the people and instead prioritizes the wants of greedy corporations, replacing our green spaces with warehouse that only bring us bad, non-union jobs and pollution.”

Crosby was referencing the South Tacoma Mega Warehouse, a project that the city approved despite ongoing protests by the people the project’s pollution will impact. Crosby, like many others, argue this type of project would never be allowed if the working and oppressed people of Tacoma had political power through a climate commission.

“The people of Tacoma can’t just sit by and wait for our elected officials to act on our behalf. We need to believe them when they show us they don’t care about our lives or futures. If labor, racial, immigration, and environmental justice band together we can win a climate commission in our city and gain real political power.”

