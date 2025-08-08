Chicanos from Boyle Heights protest National Night Out event

By staff

Los Angeles, CA, – On August 5, over 40 people – members of Centro CSO, the impacted families of Jeremy Flores and Peter Villalobos, and community supporters – protested the national night out event outside of LAPD Hollenbeck station.

For years, the Chicano-led organization Centro CSO has organized to disrupt this event in Boyle Heights alongside impacted families who have lost their loved ones to police crimes. This year was no different. Centro CSO protested alongside the family of Jeremy Flores, a Chicano who was murdered by LAPD Hollenbeck station on July 14. The police claimed he had a rifle but that was proven false. He was unarmed when he was shot multiple times by LAPD.

Isabella Rivera, the mother of Jeremy Flores, said, “I want justice for Jeremy, I need answers, I want the videos, release the names, nothing of this takes away my pain. Justice for Jeremy Flores.”

This year’s National Night Out at Hollenbeck station had less Raza come out, with many Boyle Heights residents saying it was tone deaf to have such an event, especially after they saw LAPD collaborate with ICE all summer. Many organizations and even the Wolf Pack, a local youth football team which had previously attended, refused to support the event.

Verita Topete, a leader in the immigrant rights movement and member of Centro CSO, said, “The same system that killed Jeremy Flores is the same violent system that disappears our undocumented loved ones, that terrorizes our barrios through raids, and that works hand in hand with ICE to target and criminalize us. Our people are being hunted, whether by a badge or by a border patrol uniform. We demand dignity, not death. Liberation, not surveillance. Justice for Jeremy Flores, and justice for all of us.”

The protesters disrupted LAPD’s planned program as they kept chanting, “If we don’t get no justice then you get no peace!” “Jail killer cops!” “Justice for Jeremy and Peter!” and “Sin justicia, no hay paz!

The activists waved signs and banners reading, “LAPD stop killing brown and Black people” and “Justice for Jeremy Flores, jail killer cops!”

Katherine Palma, the sister of Jeremy Flores, said, “I want to say that my brother didn’t deserve what happened to him, the way they did everything was horrible, and they just laughed, and ate like it was some sort of celebration. So, I want to know the names of all the cops who were there that day. I want them to release the footage and accept that what they did and the way they did it was wrong.”

Many of the local Chicano residents who just were walking by stopped to show their support for Centro CSO and the impacted families with many recording and nodding in support. Mayor Karen Bass was scheduled to speak at the National Night Out event, but she cancelled at the last minute due to the protest.

Derek Mejia, a leader within the police accountability movement and a member of Centro CSO, said, “As Centro CSO we believe it is important to counter these propaganda events every year, because they seek to normalize and sweep under the rug the long history, and continued, abuse and harassment of our people by LAPD. This year it felt more urgent and necessary to be there to stand in solidarity with impacted families to condemn LAPD Hollenbeck Station, and demand justice for their loved ones.”

Frustrated by the disruption of their event, the LAPD confronted Centro CSO and the impacted families. LAPD rushed in swinging batons and pushing organizers and family members, who held their ground. Then the police set up a skirmish line. The activists regrouped and held their ground line against LAPD – continuing to chant from behind the stage throughout the event.

Paola Mendez, the partner of Jeremy Flores, said, “They stole our future. The LAPD took Jeremy from us—from me, from his mother, his brother and his sisters. They didn’t just take a life; they tore apart a family and destroyed the future we were building together. We demand justice. We demand the release of the body cam footage. Jeremy deserves truth. He deserves dignity. The LAPD is responsible for his murder – and we will not stop until there is accountability.”

Overall, the protest was a success and Centro CSO was able to uplift the following demands: release all unedited body cam footage, release the names of the cops who killed Jeremy Flores, release the 911 call, release the misconduct records of the officers involved in Jeremy Flores murder, and community control of police!

Centro CSO, the family of Jeremy Flores, and allies sent a clear message to LAPD that they will not stop and will continue to organize for police accountability.

