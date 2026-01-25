Chicagoans disrupt Zionist Jerry Seinfeld’s fundraiser

By Victor Silva

Aurora, IL – In a powerful display of agitated resistance, over 30 protesters braved the sub-zero temperatures and continuous snow on January 18 to shut down a fundraising event for racist Zionist Jerry Seinfeld at the Paramount Theatre.

The action, organized by the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), sent a clear message that Illinois, the home to the largest Palestinian population in the United States, will not welcome those who champion Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestine and genocide in Gaza.

Protesters gathered at 4 p.m., directly confronting attendees with chants of “Over 70,000 dead! Jerry Seinfeld, your hands are red!” and “Zionists ain’t welcome here!” Aurora police monitored the demonstration as the community made it impossible for patrons to ignore the moral crisis their tickets helped fund. Protesters chanted “Jerry Seinfeld isn’t funny! Stop giving that creep your money!”

The action highlighted Seinfeld’s long record of racism and support for Israeli war crimes. The comedian has previously compared pro-Palestine activists to the Ku Klux Klan, participated in target practice of Palestinians alongside the IDF Israeli troops, and leveraged his platform to normalize Zionism amid a brutal siege that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

“Paramount Theatre continues to platform a racist Zionist, Jerry Seinfeld, even after the community had repeatedly called and expressed their desires and demands to cancel the show,” said Kayla of Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR).

The funniest joke told that night came from Dod McColgan of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), “Is it just me or is every person attending this event older than the state of Israel?” They continued, “We cannot allow for cultural normalization [of Zionism] to seep in any format whether that be a comedian or in the news.”

Alderman At-Large Keith Larson of Aurora stated, “I support the arts in Aurora and everywhere else, but I will not stay silent when the face of a fundraiser is a bigot like Jerry Seinfeld.”

Inside the theatre, the disruption continued. The USPCN leader was arrested after protesters interrupted Seinfeld’s set, shouting, “71,000 Palestinians have been murdered by Israel with U.S.-funded dollars and bombs!” Seinfeld responded with mockery, sneering at them proclaiming, “I’m sending the money from your ticket right to the IDF.” When confronted about the murder of 20,000 children, who died at a rate the equivalent of one child every hour for the past year, he callously declared, “The war ended six months ago; you lost,” – a blatant lie, as Israel has bombed Gaza, Lebanon, or both every single day since the so-called “ceasefire” agreement began.

As police moved in, Seinfeld shouted, “I’ll see you at the next genocide!” The protesters, pushed outside, chanted victoriously: “Hey Seinfeld, you will see! Palestine will be free!”

As Zionists, racists and genocide apologists keep exposing themselves, we also need to keep exposing them as well, whether it’s Representative Sean Casten, Illinois treasurer Michael Frerichs, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Senator Chuck Schumer, or Representative Richie Torres. There will be no business as usual while the U.S. and Israel occupy Palestinian land and carry out massacres in the name of a private equity “peace” plan led by Tony Blair and Jared Kushner.

As imperialist forces scramble for resources and ideological control, the overwhelming majority of people stands with Palestine. The struggle for liberation continues, and liberation is closer than ever.

