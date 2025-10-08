Chicago students speak out for Palestine!

By staff

Chicago, IL – On Tuesday, October 7, 75 student and community activists gathered at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) Quad to speak out against the ongoing genocide in Gaza, call out UIC’s administration’s complicity, and demand the full liberation of Palestine – from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

This protest was organized by New Students for a Democratic Society (New SDS) at UIC in collaboration with Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at UIC. Endorsing organizations included Anakbayan at UIC, Mexican Students de Aztlan, Jewish Student Collective, Radical Public Health, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) – Chicago.

“Israel bombs, UIC pays! How many kids did you kill today?” shouted River Argyllan from New SDS at UIC.

Argyllan continued, “For two years, Israel has used October 7th as a pretext to carry out its genocide of Palestinians in broad daylight, livestreamed for the world to see. Since then, Israel has broken every single ceasefire deal it has made and attempted to provoke regional war, attacking Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Yemen and Qatar.”

“Students have mobilized against university administration and waged a struggle for divestment on campuses nationwide. From the encampments, to occupations, to continued protests in support of Palestinian liberation, the students will not back down!”

“There is only one solution! Intifada revolution!” chanted FRSO member Ariana Vega.

“Here at FRSO we have made it clear that we have and will give our unconditional support to the Palestinian resistance! Under the Trump administration, we see the continuation of the genocide in Gaza. Our tax dollars continue to be invested in the criminal apartheid state of Israel,” said Vega.

Vega continued, “All around the world, people are dying in ways that could easily be prevented. That is why we need something entirely different from this monopoly capitalist system. The people need a socialist revolution in this country! Only then can we break free of these chains!”

At the end of the rally program demonstrators got together to march towards University Hall and around UIC’s East Campus. Although it began to rain, student activists were not deterred. Instead, they clapped along chants of “From Palestine to Mexico – these border walls have got to go!” and “From Chicago to Palestine – occupation is a crime!” Their militancy was met with support and cheers from students, onlookers, and campus workers as they passed by.

