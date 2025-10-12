Chicago stands with Palestine

By staff

Chicago, IL- Hundreds of Chicagoans came out on October 4 in response to a national call for protests against the two-year anniversary of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, echoed by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine (CJP). They are continuing to demand an arms embargo, divestment from the Zionist entity, right of return, and the full liberation of Palestine – regardless of the ceasefire.

“Two years of this genocidal state that has every dollar of U.S. support, every weapon in its arsenal. And yet, our people in Gaza and across Palestine continue to fight,” said Noura Ibrahim from the United States Palestinian Community Network (USPCN).

“Every step of the way the Zionist entity and its lackeys would invent new ways and methods to try to crush the will and dignity of the people of Gaza — yet still, two years later, the Palestinian people stand unbowed. They bend no knee to any man and their chins are raised high,” said Adam Khailani from Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) Chicago, who was the next to speak.

“I wake up every morning pissed off that the money that could be used to give resource to my students, to give housing and food is instead being used to commit genocide on the children of Palestine, the mothers, fathers and aunties of Palestine” said the next speaker, Kobi Guillory from the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR).

Guillory continued, “We are not neutral. We want Palestine to win. We stand in unconditional solidarity with the resistance of the Palestinian people. And we know it is going to win, because we know that when the Palestinians are referred to as terrorist, we in the Black community have seen that for hundreds of years; they referred to us as criminals when they were locking us up, they referred to Nelson Mandela as a terrorist.”

“We are here today because a genocide has been waging on in Palestine, with the financial backing of this detestable U.S. government,” said Angel Naranjos, representing Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at UIC. “Both Democrat and Republican administrations have blood on their hands. Donald Trump has blood on his hands.”

The protest then took off in the direction of Trump Tower and then circled around up and down Michigan Avenue, in the direction away from Magnificent Mile, disrupting business as usual.

CJP will be continuing protests in Chicago regardless of the ceasefire deal, because even then, the Nakba is ongoing, and is itself the genocide against Palestine.

#ChicagoIL #IL #AntiWarMovement #Palestine