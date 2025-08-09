Chicago: St. Sabina Church demands U.S. stop funding of Israeli genocide

By Joe Iosbaker

Chicago, IL – “We are here today to demand that the U.S. government stop funding and being co-conspirators in this genocide!” With these words, Father Michael Pfleger added Saint Sabina Catholic Church, a prominent Civil Rights congregation, to the chorus of voices calling for an end to U.S. support of Israel’s military.

“Shame on the faith of Christians, Muslims and Jews who are silent while babies are being murdered and starved,” continued Pfleger.

50 members of Saint Sabina came from Chicago’s South Side on a workday morning, August 7, to protest in front of the Israeli consulate, located in Chicago’s downtown West Loop area. They were joined by speaker from the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), Council on American Islamic Relations, and Jewish Voice for Peace, among other organizations.

Husam Marajda of USPCN, said, “Palestinians are like the Black Liberation movement here. We have fought for over a century for our freedom, and we will continue to resist the settler colonial, genocidal regime until our final victory in a free Palestine!”

Erica Nanton, community organizer for Saint Sabina Church, closed the protest rally, “praying fire down from heaven for our Palestinian family.”

#ChicagoIL #IL #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #USPCN