Chicago opposes war with Iran on Al-Quds day

By staff

Chicago, IL – On Friday March 13, about 500 people gathered in front of the Israeli consulate in a protest led by People United Against Oppression (PUAO), US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), Anti War Committee – Chicago (AWC) and many other organizations. This day is known as Al-Quds day within the Shia Muslim community and coincides with the last Friday of Ramadan.

“Trump wants war, Trump wants oil, hands off Iranian soil!” Joe Iosbaker of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) Chicago led the crowd to chant before they marched through downtown to Daley Plaza.

Al Quds day was declared by Iran shortly after it overthrew its U.S.-backed monarch, Reza Pahlavi in 1979. Around the same time, Iran nationalized its oil. Declared by founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini, it was meant to be a day in public solidarity with the struggle of the people of Palestine and its capital Jerusalem, or Al-Quds in Arabic, and symbolizes Iranian national liberation as well. Al Quds is commonly observed throughout the world through public demonstrations and marches.

Iosbaker said in his speech, “The fool in the White House has made not only the biggest mistake of his life, but this could be the greatest military debacle faced by the United States since Vietnam!”

The United States military has been taking defeats throughout the war, from the massive equipment and property damages to the economic losses of key U.S. allies, including Israel. While this has happened, thousands across the U.S. have mobilized in opposition to the war, with it being the most unpopular war ever in its history, even more so than the infamous war on Vietnam.

Sami Elmuti of USPCN stated, “This illegal and illegitimate war has been launched to punish Iran and its people, just for the sole stance of being against the U.S. empire.” Iran for years has built up what it calls the axis of resistance in the Middle East fighting for its and the Palestinians liberation in the face of the U.S. empire and its puppet, Israel.

Elmuti continued, “The same atrocities we saw over the past couple of years in Gaza are now spreading throughout the world funded by this government at the expense of its own people.” Trump has repeatedly threatened to bomb Iran to “liberate” the women there, using an old talking point that Israel also uses against Gaza and Palestine. He had infamously started this war with bombing an all-girls school, calling his claims for liberation into question.

Yusuf Masood of AWC highlighted the impact of local politicians' decisions on funding the war on Iran, stating, “Michael Frerichs is investing our taxes into Israel bonds, and the board he sits on, the Illinois State Board of Investment or ISBI, continues to invest in weapons manufacturers.”

Despite thousands of signatures, emails and calls, Michael Frerichs and the ISBI board have committed to investing in companies that profit from ice raids, war in Iran, and around the world.

Masood continued, “The politicians are afraid of us because they know the power we have when we stand together against them. And we have a chance to show that power Friday morning where we will stand and protest in front of ISBI’s office protesting their funding of the war in Iran, Palestine, and against our communities.”

For more updates on actions against the war with Iran, follow @antiwarchicago, @uspcn, and @puao.313 on social media. Additionally, updates surrounding Illinois investments in Israel and weapons manufacturers can be seen at @antiwarchicago, @uspcn, and @bdschicago.

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