Chicago legal aid workers picket for better pay and conditions

By Louise Carhart

Chicago, IL – On April 17, around 60 members of the United Legal Workers (ULW) picketed in front of the downtown offices of Legal Aid Chicago in an effort to get management back to the table. During the past three months bargaining, workers have advocated for livable wages, cost of living increases, workload relief, and more paid time off.

“The turnout and energy that ULW members showed at the practice picket is a perfect example of what a union does for people,” said Ernie Gordon, a staff attorney and the union’s lead bargainer. “This whole bargaining process has gotten so many people engaged in the common cause we all share as workers who want to improve the working conditions of those around us.”

The practice picket comes after Legal Aid Chicago management’s last, best and final offer. Voting on the management proposal opened on Tuesday, April 18 and will close at the end of the week. Members have expressed frustration with the messaging coming from management about the value of their work.

“Compassion and commitment do not pay for childcare expenses,” said Roslyn Cruz, a public benefits paralegal. “Gratitude does not pay for groceries. We make Legal Aid Chicago work; it is time to make Legal Aid Chicago work for us.”

ULW members provide free legal services to those most in need in Chicago, Cook County, and across Illinois. After the onset of the pandemic increased the need for services like benefit appeals and eviction relief, ULW members faced heavier caseloads. A contract has not been bargained for since 2019.

“I’ve seen coworker after coworker leave. Our union members love what we do but people can literally not afford to work here,” said Hannah Bernard, a social worker. “How can we fight for the justice of others when workers don’t have their most basic needs met?”

Supporters from other legal aid agencies in the city joined the rally, along with members of the ULW’s parent, the United Automobile Workers, the Cook County Public Defender’s Office, and the City of Chicago.

“We are asking management to make this agency one where employees can stay, where we can make a living wage, [and] where we can focus on doing our job: fighting for the people of Cook County,” Bernard said.

