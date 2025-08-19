Chicago demands ‘Justice for Anas’ and ‘End the genocide’

By staff

Chicago, IL -The Chicago Coalition for Justice In Palestine held another weekly protest on Saturday, August 16. Around 100 protesters came out to demand an end to the genocide in Gaza, an arms embargo, and justice for Anas al-Sharif, the martyred Al Jazeera reporter who the Zionist entity bombed outside of a hospital.d

Protesters banged pots and pans and held signs that read “Justice for Anas” as well as a list of the names of the recently martyred Palestinian journalists. Then they brought out a casket to represent and honor the martyred Palestinian journalists.

“The genocidal state of Israel deliberately targeted the Al Jazeera tent, murdering Anas Al-Sharif — he fought with nothing but a lenses and his words,” said Nadia Alyafai with the US Palestinian Community Network.

Alayafai continued, “He stood against the bombs and the occupation armed with billions of dollars and global complicity. And he never stopped telling Gaza’s story. They feared him because he revealed reality,” adding, “They believed if they silenced reporters, they could silence Gaza, that the world would forget their war crimes — but they are wrong, because we remember.”

Alyafai told protesters that they must live to tell the stories of the reporters and highlighted the importance of disrupting representatives who are guilty with perpetuating this genocide — such as Congressman Sean Casten of Illinois, who refuses to support the Block the Bombs Act.

A member of American Muslims from Palestine (AMP) stated, “Gaza’s fight is our fight, and while we may not be in Palestine, Palestine lives in every single one of us. Those bombs over Gaza, they bear our fingerprints. We are part of the story, so we must continue protesting and talking about Gaza in every single conversation we have.”

“Right now, we have to continue the legacy of resistance, and unite with people all around the world, from Yemen to Puerto Rico; from Palestine to the Philippines,” said Kobi Guillory with the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR). “When Trump attacks DC, Chicago, Rafah, immigrants, Mexico, South Africa – we have to stand up, fight back – and loudly – in solidarity with oppressed people in the fight against oppression.”

The crowd then took to the streets and marched around the Loop area chanting, “Hey Israel what do you say? How many reporters did you kill today?” As they marched, it began to rain, but that did not stop them.

#ChicagoIL #IL #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #USPCN #CAARPR #NAARPR #AMP