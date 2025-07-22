Chicago demands ‘Hands off Syria!’ ‘End US aid to Israel’

By April Mxrie

Chicago, IL – 100 Chicagoans came out in the rain on Saturday, July 19, to protest the continued genocide in Gaza and stand with the people of Syria and Palestine. The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine (CJP) called this protest in response to escalations of Zionist attacks on Syria. Protesters demanded “Not a penny not a dollar” for the Zionist entity’s crimes and chanted “Gaza needs food and water! Israel, stop the slaughter!”

“Massacres in Suwayda, in Syria are an extension of the same exact system that is being carried out and enacted with the brutal genocide against Gaza. We are gathered here not only for Syria, but because our entire region is being ripped apart before our eyes,” said a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement. “Today, the Zionists and their stooges seek to fragment Syria, because a fragmented and bleeding Syria serves only one purpose: isolating Palestine.”

“The Palestinians are not giving up on themselves in Gaza, and we should not give up on them,” said Tarek Muhammad Khalil with American Muslims for Palestine. “We have the utmost responsibility here in the United States because it is we that provide this genocidal regime with $3.8 billion every single year unchecked!”

“We can materially weaken Israel where we are in the belly of the beast and in so doing we can help grind the U.S./Zionist war machine to a halt,” said Zhenya Polozova with the Anti-War Committee Chicago, speaking on the campaign to divest Illinois bonds from Israel, adding “They are relying on a fragile economic arrangement that we can disrupt within our position. The financial organs here at home have a direct hand in the crimes committed by the Zionist entity.”

Polozova called for continued protest against Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs and the State Board of Investments (ISBI) for its genocide support at the next SBI meeting on the morning of September 19.

The protesters marched through downtown, chanting, “Money for jobs and education not for war and occupation!” and “Hands off Syria!” As they marched, the organizers encouraged bystanders to fight back against the use of their tax dollars for genocide. One of the calls to action was signing the divestment petition which can be found at antiwarchicago.org/divest.

CJP has organized protests nearly every week for 22 months against this genocide. After marching back to their starting location, organizers affirmed that they would continue to show up until the genocide ceases.

#ChicagoIL #IL #AntiWarMovement #Syria #Palestine