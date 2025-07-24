Charleston speaks out against Israeli weapons factory, arms shipments

By staff

Charleston, SC – On July 22, members of the Elbit Out of South Carolina Coalition (EOSC) spoke out at a Charleston County council meeting against Elbit Systems America, a subsidiary of Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Elbit provides 80% of Israel’s land based weaponry and 85% of its drones. In the summer of 2023, Elbit built a facility in Ladson, South Carolina which produces the SIGMA Next-Generation Mobile Tactical Cannon – a massive 150mm vehicle-mounted gun – for the Israeli military.

“Make no mistake, there will come a day when everyone, including members of this council, act as if they were always against the genocide, just as people now act as if it was obvious to oppose Jim Crow or South African Apartheid,” one speaker told the council. “However, we will not let anyone in Charleston County forget that members of this body not only did not stand out against this genocide, but instead used their positions of power to financially incentivise these genocide profiteers to move into our community, and then y’all remained silent as they shipped weapons of death to erase generations of Palestinians.”

Elbit was subsidized financially by the Charleston County council to set up shop via a $700,000 grant awarded through the state and, more importantly, via a Fee In Lieu Of Taxation (FILOT) agreement signed with the county. The FILOT agreement awards Elbit decades of property tax breaks. Charleston County schools are funded with business property taxes, so the FILOT functionally takes money away from our local children and gives it to Elbit to produce weapons to murder Palestinian youth.

EOSC has been organizing for a year and a half to shut down the Ladson factory. Every Thursday since the one-year anniversary of Al Aqsa Flood, the group has held pickets in front of Elbit, including a massive rally on May Day 2025. Members have also canvassed nearby communities, tabled at local events, flyered the streets, held numerous teach-ins to educate the public, and disrupted a job fair where Elbit attempted to recruit employees from a local community college.

One condition of the FILOT agreement includes a hiring requirement of 300 employees, which Elbit has yet to reach. The coalition has been using agitational tactics to prevent Elbit from hiring the workers it needs to legally maintain the tax breaks. This would effectively will cost Elbit millions over the five-year term of its contract with the county.

These efforts have begun to yield results. Elbit officials warned the Charleston County Council they are uncertain about the future of the Ladson facility. Meanwhile, EOSC is continuing to escalate their tactics.

EOSC’s most recent action at the County council was prompted by news that, in mid-July, ships in the Mediterranean Sea were said to be carrying cannons that activists have reason to believe were produced at the Ladson facility in Charleston County. This is the first news of this kind to surface since the facility opened two years ago.

After coalition members left the council chambers, Larry Kobrovsky, a council member who frequently leaves the chambers and refuses to face EOSC organizers when they share public comments, compared the group to the KKK and nazis. While ESOC has developed a positive working relationship with some councilmembers, there is still more work to be done on this front.

“Ultimately, attacking the FILOT tax breaks is one tactic among many that our coalition is using to shut down this factory,” said another coalition member. “It will take a mixture of agitation, base-building, education, local labor and community solidarity to accomplish these goals. But we will win!”

For more information about the Elbit Out of South Carolina Coalition visit ElbitoutofSC.com.

#CharlestonSC #SC #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #WeaponsIndustry #Elbit #EOSC