Charleston anti-war activists demand an end to Trump’s war on Iran

By staff

Charleston, SC – On September 16, community members with the Elbit Out of South Carolina (EOSC) coalition gathered on the corner of a busy intersection for a rush-hour protest demanding a stop to Trump’s war on Iran. The demonstration took place on the corner of River Road and Maybank Highway at 4:30 p.m. The goal of organizers was to speak to the drivers idling in heavy traffic about the impact of 200 days of Trump’s war.

“We need to end U.S. aid to Israel,” said Nate Hubler, EOSC organizer and member of the Lowcountry Action Committee. “It’s our responsibility to link Trump’s aggressive and violent attacks on Iran to local politicians, like County Chair Joe Boykin, who deprive our students of a quality education so that the rich can get richer from yet another war.”

The demonstrators linked the ongoing Trump attacks to Charleston County Council’s inaction regarding Elbit Systems of America’s presence in Charleston County. Elbit’s Ladson, South Carolina facility produces the SIGMA howitzer cannon that was seen on social media firing shells in Lebanon at the beginning of the U.S.-Israel war.

Participants held signs reading “Love war? Vote Boykin” and “Charleston County residents pay for Israeli bombs.” The rally was met with strong community support as cars honked in solidarity while either driving by or stopped at the red lights.

Alfred Peeler, representing EOSC and the Charleston District of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, stated, “The drivers know that they aren’t benefitting from Trump’s war as gas prices continue to soar and their daily commute gets more expensive.”

Peeler continued, “They see the purposeful targeting of weddings and Iranian schoolgirls and understand that they have more in common with the working-class people of Iran than the Israeli weapons manufacturers in Charleston that are getting rich off of Trump’s war.”

Organizers say they will continue to demonstrate in Boykin’s district in the coming months, with the hopes of educating more Charleston County residents on the presence of the weapons plant.

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