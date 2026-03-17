Charges dropped against Sergio Flores, Chicano man was brutalized and arrested by LAPD

By Gabriel Quiroz Jr and Marisol Márquez

Los Angeles, CA — On March 12, after nearly a month of struggle by Centro Community Service Organization (CSO) the bogus charges on Sergio Flores were dropped. After CSO’s general meeting on February 18, Flores was violently arrested by LAPD Hollenbeck along with two other CSO members.

Sergio Flores is the older brother of Jeremy Anthony Flores, who was killed by LAPD Hollenbeck Division cops on July 14, 2025. Jeremey Flores was unarmed when he was gunned down by LAPD. His body was left out in the hot summer sun for hours, before coroners removed it. Later lying about the facts, LAPD has justified the senseless killing. The Flores family and Centro CSO have demanded justice for Jeremy Flores, leading rallies and protests at the LAPD Hollenbeck station.

On the night of February 18, the LAPD targeted and beat the family of Jeremy Anthony Flores and multiple CSO members. Responding with guns drawn to a mental health crisis outside of the meeting place, LAPD did not allow CSO members to leave. As members asked if they could get to their cars and go home, LAPD hit and jabbed them with batons, leaving very large bruises.

“The arrest of Sergio Flores on February 18 was absolutely unnecessary,” said Jocelyn Ortega, the wife of Sergio Flores. “The aggression and intimidation tactics which led to physical violence and the arrest made to Sergio, were unjust and an abuse of power.”

The arrest and charges brought upon Sergio Flores were intimidation tactics used by LAPD to scare CSO to stop them from using their voices to fight for justice.

CSO mobilized to free the CSO 3. They protested many times at the LAPD Hollenbeck Station to demand the release of their members and for the charges to be dropped. They organized call-ins to the district attorney and the city attorney demanding that they drop the charges. When they weren’t released, CSO led court support of their members. Not backing down in the face of political repression, they publicly and loudly fought back.

On March 12, Sergio Flores had a scheduled court date. CSO quickly learned that neither the district attorney nor city attorney were picking up the case against Sergio Flores, meaning LAPD’s attempt to silence CSO had failed and they had no justification to charge Flores. The other two CSO members similarly had no charges either and are also free.

Jocelyn Ortega, the wife of Flores who attended the court appearance, said, “The arrest and charges brought upon Sergio Flores was the intimidation tactic used by LAPD to scare the peaceful protesters from Centro. They tried to stop us from using our voices and from fighting for justice. The charges presented against Sergio were dropped due to the over exaggeration of the truth, which clearly showed he did no wrong.”

It is important to note that, while CSO 3 are free and uncharged, the authorities could still charge them at any point. To join CSO, send them a message online or attend their monthly, public meetings. General meetings are every third Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m. at Boyle Heights City Hall (back entrance).

Fight Back! interviewed Sergio Flores and this is what he had to say.

Fight Back!: What angers you about what happened on February 18?

Sergio Flores: Something that angers me about the 18th was the way we were attacked and assaulted by LAPD, from kids to adults.

Fight Back! What has it been like to go through this injustice?

Flores: To go through this battle is stressful, because we know the system will always back up its corrupt departments. But when we fight, we win!

Fight Back! What was it like being jailed by LAPD Hollenbeck?

Flores: Being jailed by LAPD for me wasn’t the end of the world because I was always taught to stand up for people being attacked like they did to our people, but at the same time you gotta be alert at all times because you don’t know what they’re thinking, to put hands on you or whatever the case may be.

Fight Back! Why do you think no charges were filed on you?

Flores: I think no charges were filed on me because they were bogus charges to begin with. They know they started with violence! And while they used batons, we used our words and voices.

Fight Back! What is your advice for others in similar and unjust situations, such as yours?

Flores: My advice for others is to not be afraid of the pigs. Stand up for what you believe in. Open your eyes to how much corruption there is in the Los Angeles police departments and to get involved with an organization, because these are our streets and we see what goes on – they don’t protect us We protect us.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #OppressedNationalities #ChicanoLatino #CentroCSO