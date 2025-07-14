Champaign-Urbana is loud and proud for Palestine at July 4th parade

By Jessica Yasin and Bryan Maxwell

Champaign, IL – At Champaign County’s annual Independence Day parade, Queers for Palestine took home the top prize with a float titled “Queers Against Genocide.”

The float was unapologetically bold – draped in rainbow colors and Palestinian flags, without a single American flag in sight. The float was a favorite among spectators, many who joined in with chants for “Free Palestine.”

Elizabeth Sotiropoulos, one of the organizers said, “James Baldwin’s description of his love for America matches mine, ‘I love America more than any other country in the world and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.’ By joining with other queer folks to build this award-winning float celebrating the Pride of the Heartland we love so much, we were able to share our art and our love for humanity and liberation, on a day when Americans are reflecting on freedom’s progress. I am proud to be a part of the continuous movement of helping America become what we know we can be: one nation, indivisible, with liberation and justice for all.”

“The parade victory was more than symbolic,” said Jessica Yasin, an organizer with the Champaign-Urbana Muslim Action Committee and Champaign-Urbana Break the Bonds. “It reflects a community ready to leave behind the hypocrisy of the past and move boldly toward freedom and solidarity. Now it’s time for elected officials to meet us there.”

In spring 2024, Urbana passed one of the few ceasefire resolutions in the country. In November 2024, 70% of township voters supported a resolution to end all military aid to Israel. And in May, over 70% of students at the University of Illinois campus voted for the university to divest from companies complicit in human rights violations.

While the city of Urbana has already passed a ceasefire resolution, Champaign remains silent, despite over a year of residents showing up, speaking out and demanding action at council meetings.

“The people of Champaign-Urbana are leading. It’s time for our leaders to catch up,” said Bryan Maxwell, an organizer with Champaign-Urbana for Palestine. Those leaders include Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski and State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. Budzinski marched with the Champaign County Democrats on Friday, July 4, and made a point to avoid the pro-Palestine section. Budzinski previously fled a townhall when protesters arrived and demanded she stop sending weapons to Israel.

Local organizations also joined the statewide divestment campaign demanding that Mike Frerichs – born in Champaign County – divest all state tax dollars from Israel Bonds. Urbana-Champaign Jews for Ceasefire carried a banner in the Fourth of July parade. They also joined other groups for a recent protest led by Chicago-area organizers at the Illinois state investment board for which Frerichs is the vice chair. They will continue to raise the demand for divestment at the next ISBI meeting in Chicago on September 19.

The people have voted. The people are moving. The message is clear. Champaign-Urbana is for a free Palestine and will not stop until we’re all free.

