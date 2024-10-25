Centro CSO press conference denounces LA sheriffs for tear gassing Dodgers fans

By Victor Rodriguez

Los Angeles, CA – On October 23, Centro Community organization Centro (CSO) held a press conference outside the East LA Sheriff’s Station to condemn the violent actions of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) after the Dodgers’ National League Championship Series victory celebration on October 20.

Speakers at the press conference highlighted the indiscriminate tear gassing of families, the racist “Fort Apache” mentality of the East LA Sheriff’s Station, and the broader systemic violence against Chicanos. The community demanded justice and emphasized the need for community control of the police.

The press conference began with Gabriel Quiroz Jr., a member of Centro CSO and co-chair of the police accountability committee, who witnessed the East LA sheriff’s attack. He denounced the Sheriff’s Department’s unnecessary tear gassing of the East LA community and the racist Banditos gang that operates out of the East LA station.

“We were there to hold the sheriff accountable because we know exactly how they are. They do this every single time – whether it’s a celebration, a protest, or a cultural event, they come down and brutally attack people,” said Quiroz Jr. He also described the confusion caused by the sheriffs’ actions during the celebration. “I asked them, where is the disperse order, and they said it’s coming, but it was a half measure. They blocked us all in and didn’t tell us where to go, and then they shot tear gas at us.”

Several victims of the tear gassing shared their experiences. Antonieta Garcia, a co-chair of CSO’s education committee is a mother who was present with her two children. She described the terrifying moments when gas seeped into their home. “When we went inside, we heard a lot of screaming and gas coming in,” she said. “I have two children with upper airway conditions, and I had to take my daughter to the hospital. By them doing this, they are oppressing our community, our brown and Black community.”

Sol Márquez, a representative from Centro CSO and an advocate of accountability for LASD, emphasized the disconnect between the Sheriff’s Department and the community, stating, “East LA sheriffs are clearly not in touch with the community if they feel threatened by children, the elderly, and people in the streets,” Marquez said. “They escalate everything, and our people took to the streets to make sure nothing worse happened. These out-of-touch sheriffs are not proud Chicanos since they stifle Chicano celebrations and our movements.”

The tear gassing occurred as families, including youth, cruised and celebrated peacefully in East LA. Without warning, Sheriff’s deputies arrived in riot gear, giving vague dispersal orders before firing tear gas into the crowd. Luis Sifuentes, a local bus driver and member of Centro CSO, witnessed the incident and described the chaotic scene: “What started off as everyone celebrating turned pretty dark when the East LA sheriffs came in and started shooting tear gas at everyone.” He added, “It’s a long tradition of violence that the East LA sheriffs have imposed on us for years, and that’s why we are out here – to denounce them for brutalizing us and for all the killings they have committed against our people.”

Carlos Montes, respected leader in the Chicano, immigrant rights, and anti-war movements, and member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), tied the tear gassing to the larger problem of systemic oppression. “We believe in uniting all working people in the United States to organize a revolution,” Montes declared. “The only way we are going to solve police killings and oppression is by having a revolution in this country.”

The press conference also emphasized the decades-long legacy of the “Fort Apache” mindset, with deputies proudly displaying the controversial logo that glorifies violence against Chicanos. This nickname originated during the 1970 Chicano Moratorium and reflects the station’s militarized approach to policing Chicano and working-class communities. Deputies, including members of the infamous Banditos gang within the department, have a long history of racialized violence and harassment.

The Fort Apache logo, proudly worn by many of the deputies involved in the tear gassing, depicts a riot helmet over a boot with the motto “Siempre una patada en los pantalones” or “Always a kick in the pants,” along with the phrase “Low Profile.” These mottos mock the violence inflicted on Chicanos during the Chicano Moratorium and underscore the department’s ongoing disrespect for the community.

The press conference concluded with a powerful call to action from Gabriel Quiroz Jr., urging the community to join Centro CSO in the fight for justice. “We demand that killer deputies be jailed, we demand an end to the harassment of Chicanos in our community, we demand that the Fort Apache/Low Profile logo be banned, and we demand community control of the East LA Sheriff’s Department! Join us in this struggle for real change.”

If you would like to join Centro CSO be sure to contact them @CentroCSO on social media or attend their monthly meeting which takes place every third Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., in Boyle Heights.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #PoliceCrimes #PoliceBrutality #CentroCSO #Featured