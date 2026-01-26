Centro Community Service Organization and family of Jeremy Flores confront LAPD Hollenbeck

By staff

Boyle Heights, CA – On Tuesday, January 20, Centro Community Service Organization (CSO) marched alongside the family of Jeremy Anthony Flores to LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division station to deliver a petition and demand justice for Flores, a 26-year-old Chicano who was tragically shot and killed by police officers Michael Ruiz, Livier Jimenez and Fernando R Godinez.

Flores was unarmed when he was murdered on July 14, 2025. Flores’s family have been fierce and determined in their fight for justice. Together with Centro CSO’s Police Accountability Committee, they have organized multiple protests, disrupted police events like National Night Out, and even travelled to Chicago for the National Alliance Against Racist And Political Repression conference this past November.

“From day one to present day, Centro CSO is by my side helping me to get justice for my son, nothing and nobody is going to give me my son back but we have to continue until they heard his name and what happened to him in the police’s hands,” said Isabella Rivera, Flores’ mother.

Centro CSO and Flores’s family have gone door to door across the historic Estrada Courts area of Boyle Heights, gathering signatures to demand transparency, accountability and justice. Together, they marched to LAPD’s doors to present the Hollenbeck Division with a petition with over 200 signatures, highlighting the community’s desire for police accountability. Seeing the large group of working-class Chicanos approach the public station, officers locked the front door in fear. Flores’s family pounded on the door as LAPD cops scrambled to hide in the empty lobby. Protesters chanted “Jail killer cops!” and “La policia, la migra, la misma porqueria” in the front of the station. The spirited protesters also waved hand painted banners that read “Killer cops inside” and “Justice for Jeremy Flores.”

“It started a bit bumpy but we got our message across, and that's what matters, bringing justice to my brother's name and we will not stop till we reach what's wanted and needed!” said Sergio Flores, Jeremy’s older brother.

Gabriel Quiroz Jr, co-chair of Centro CSO’s Police Accountability Committee, spoke in support of the family, saying, “One year into Trump's recent term and we are continuing the fight against police crimes, Trump has attacked our Raza but we have taken the fight to him as well! If it’s Mmgra or LAPD it doesn’t matter, we will stand up and fight back!”

Derek Mejia, also co-chair of Centro CSO’s Police Accountability Committee, said, “I think it's shameful that officers at Hollenbeck Station quickly responded by locking the doors to the building. We arrived there peacefully to deliver the petition to demand transparency towards the murder of Jeremy Flores. LAPD and the Board of Police Commissioners have shown time and time again that they are not interested in doing right by the communities they swore to ‘protect.’ Instead, they duck accountability whenever and wherever they can, such as cancelling a Board of Police Commissioners meeting or closing the door to a public space. We will continue to show up and demand Justice for Jeremy Flores, whether they cancel their meetings or lock the doors to their stations.”

Allies like Stop LAPD Spying and About Face Los Angeles and others supported and spoke in solidarity with the family of Jeremy Anthony Flores

The protest ended with a promise to continue to organize and fight back. At one point LAPD officers came out and accepted the petition. The family and Centro CSO said they will confront the chief, captain or even the killer cops in public until their demands are met.

If you would like to become involved with Centro CSO, you can send a message on their social media platforms @CentroCSO or email them at [email protected].

#BoyleHeightsCA #LosAngelesCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #PoliceCrimes #OppressedNationalities #ChicanoLatino #CentroCSO