By Celia Erickson

Mount Pleasant, MI – On October 23, CMU Students for a Democratic Society released a statement with information about a sexual predator on campus with over 80 allegations against him, including stalking, sexual harassment, rape and breaking into dorms. This person was kicked out of several student organizations and dorm rooms because of this behavior. There were also screenshots of this student participating in online rape groups in Mount Pleasant.

This statement circulated around the school quickly, and people were quick to take action, sharing the post, commenting on it with their experiences, sharing their stories of sexual violence.

On October 25, students chalked on a main walkway of campus with messages demanding CMU tell the truth about the predator and take action against him. Students then led a protest through campus with chants such as, “CMU, shame on you, you’re protecting rapists too,” and “We want justice, you say how? Start expelling rapists now!”

SDS members also participated in an event called Slut Walk, on October 27, organized by the student organization Feminists for Change. Participating students shared experiences of sexual assault and harassment. Many talked about personal experiences with the predator SDS was trying to get off campus.

On October 28, SDS led a walkout at the State of the University Address, where students demanded accountability from administration, including the president of the university, Neil MacKinnon, who was in attendance.

Students continued chalking and spreading information across the school. The school decided to no longer ignore the situation and sent out an email that dismissed certain reports against the predator and covered up others that students knew to be true.

However, one student called their relative, who is one of the school’s largest donors, and explained the situation. The student told SDS that the donor had a meeting with administration and had the predator expelled and banned from campus. It is unclear on what basis the administration expelled the student when CMU denied reports.

SDS member, Reid Geyer stated, “It’s disgusting and shameful that it took financial pressure for CMU to take real action to make survivors feel safe and to kick a predator off campus. But this is a strong demonstration of what student power looks like, and an absolute win for the student movement. Students united to take power into their own hands, call attention to the situation, and demand that the university be held accountable. As a result, the university took action and the students got a dangerous sexual predator expelled and banned from campus.”

SDS pledges to keep fighting until all predators at CMU are expelled. Students demand that their school put the safety of survivors above the safety of predators and complicity in rape culture.

#MountPleasantMI #MI #StudentMovement #WomensMovement #SexualViolence