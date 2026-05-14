‘Care Not Cops’: Jacksonville demands mental health response team

By Sierra Jones Frishman

Jacksonville, FL – On Tuesday, May 12, the Jacksonville Community Action Committee led another mobilization to city council demanding the permanent installment of a mental health emergency response team. This demand is co-signed by a coalition of families who have lost loved ones at the hands of the inept and violent Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO).

Harold Kari, Leah Baker, Justin Knight, Brian Gillis and Rashaud Martin are just a few people who experienced mental health crises then became victims of JSO. In a city where nearly 40% of the yearly budget is allotted to JSO operations, Jacksonville families' only recourse is to call the police in these situations. Protesters demanded that there be another option for Jacksonville residents in need.

“The people of Jacksonville need better,” said Neal Jefferson from the Jacksonville Community Action Committee. “We're tired of the killing. We want to see community care. We want care not cops.”

During public comments, members of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee and residents made their demands clear.

They expressed their concerns that JSO officers are unequipped and untrained to respond to 911 calls requiring mental health evaluations, de-escalations and routing residents to care. Demands included the need for officers to radio-confirm appropriate methods for de-escalation and use non-lethal force only, real consequences for officers who use excessive force, and that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office must share requested records of all calls to families within seven business days.

The families’ coalition and the Jacksonville Community Action Committee have held meetings with Mayor Donna Deegan and city council members to further this campaign. The community says they will continue to fight until justice and care are served.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #InJusticeSystem #JCAC