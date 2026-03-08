Boyle Heights protest demands ‘Hands off Iran’

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – On Sunday, March 1, community members gathered at the Metro station on Soto and First Street for a rally to demand no war on Iran. Centro CSO called for the protest after Donald Trump initiated military attacks upon Iran the previous day.

Protesters waved signs reading, “We got money for war but can’t feed the poor” and “Raza si, guerra no” while chanting “No war on Iran.” Boyle Heights residents who drove by honked their horns in solidarity with the protesters.

Sol Marquez, a member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, denounced U.S. imperialism, “There have been casualties. 85 school children are now dead in Minab and this is a war that the U.S. decided to choose. People in the Middle East won’t live under U.S. domination and they're making that very clear.”

Marquez continued, “Revolutionaries need to be all out, the way they are today, uniting and saying no war on Iran! What the U.S. and Israel are doing to Iran is a crime and it needs to be judged accordingly.”

Alejandro Orellana, a member of Centro CSO and a military veteran, spoke about how the U.S. funnels Chicano youth into the military to fight wars for monopoly capitalism. Orellana was raided and arrested this summer by the FBI for his immigrant rights activism. Centro CSO organized successfully to drop his charges.

Carlos Montes, a member of Centro CSO and a longtime activist in the Chicano movement, explained the history of U.S. and Israeli intervention in Iran and Palestine. Montes said, “The Shah of Iran was in power for many years, a puppet of the U.S. supporting U.S. oil. The people rebelled against the Shah of Iran and had an Iranian revolution and overthrew the Shah of Iran. Iran is an independent sovereign nation and is not a puppet of the U.S.”

On Sunday, March 8, Centro CSO will be hosting its 9th annual International Women’s Day commemoration at 1 p.m. at Boyle Heights City Hall and invite all to attend.

