Black Friday shopping interrupted at Mall of America by multiple banner drops for Palestine

By Meredith Aby

Bloomington, MN – National calls were made for protests and boycott actions on Black Friday, the largest shopping day of the year, to draw attention to Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza. At the Mall of America in Bloomington, the largest mall in the United States, protesters dropped multiple banners on November 24 in solidarity with Palestine.

At 8 a.m. activists dropped flyers and banners in the rotunda of the Mall of America demanding shoppers boycott apartheid Israel. Banners read, “Don’t fund genocide,” “Boycott Puma, boycott HP,” “Free free Palestine,” “Boycott, divest, sanctions now” and “Boycott apartheid Israel. ” Banners featured the logos for Ahava, Puma, ReMax and Hewlett Packard.

At 11:40 a banner drop at the rotunda was disrupted by Mall of America security, but two other drops went off almost simultaneously in front of the Apple store and at the food court. Both banners were 20 feet long and one read, “Every 10 minutes Israel murders a child in Palestine” and the other said “End aid to Israel”. At 12:50 another 20-foot-long banner was dropped from a parking garage that read, “Don’t support genocide” with the logos for Puma, Starbucks, McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Ahava and Hewlett Packard.

All the banners were taken down by Mall of America security and no arrests were made.

#BloomingtonMN #Palestine #MallOfAmerica