Billings protests MT Governor Gianforte’s ‘Liberty Dinner’ amidst SNAP suspension

By Kayla Knuckles and Alivia Mallary

Billings, MT – On November 6, People United Billings (PUB) rallied outside the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Billings to protest the “Liberty Dinner” put on by the Mountain States Policy Center, a local right-wing think tank. The event was headlined by former Trump cabinet member Ben Carson, with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte listed as one of the featured guests.

PUB promoted the protest with the slogan “Gianforte dines while Montanans starve!” highlighting the hypocrisy of the governor's refusal to assist SNAP recipients during the federal government shutdown, while attending a dinner event with plates costing from $80 to $150.

The protest was sparked by a statement released from the governor’s office on October 29, which read, “While the governor believes these benefits are vital for vulnerable Montanans, he has been clear that the state cannot fund this federal program, which is funded by federal dollars, without promises of reimbursement.”

Danny Choriki, the president of People United Billings, responded saying, “Montanans can’t survive on half-rations and political excuses. Winter is coming fast, and every day of delay means empty cupboards and cold homes. Governor Gianforte must act now – not when it’s convenient, but when it’s critical!”

Shortly after the rally began, protesters learned that the governor would not be attending the dinner in person, appearing via Zoom instead. Gianforte’s office claimed that this was due to “scheduling conflicts,” but the organizers view it as an act of cowardice. Just as the dinner’s attendees avoided the entrances where protesters were positioned, the governor avoided facing his outraged constituents.

“Stamp out hunger! Stamp out thirst! Greg’s gotta grow a backbone first!” PUB member Dan Schaeffer chanted as he stomped with rally goers, calling out the governor's complicity with Trump's agenda.

Lain Dorsey, a member of PUB and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, addressed the crowd of around 40 community members stating, “Gianforte donated 25% of his salary – $20,694 – to Montana’s 77,000 SNAP recipients. That amounts to 25 cents per person! The governor had an estimated net worth of $190 million in 2018 and can only muster a quarter per Montanan that he has been elected to represent? Shame!”

In addition to the rally, PUB and another local group called Montana Resistance set up a food drive for rally goers to donate items to help food-insecure Billings residents. Billings Family Service, Fellowship Baptist Church, Billings Food Bank, and Peace Lutheran Church have more resources for community members that may be in need.

People United Billings meets every Thursday at the local Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 6 p.m. To get involved in the fight against Trump’s agenda in Billings, attend a meeting or visit peopleunitedbillings.org to see the group's events calendar.

