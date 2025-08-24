Billings, MT rally in solidarity with Palestinian journalists

By staff

Billings, MT – On Thursday, August 21, the Billings Chapter of Montana for Palestine (MT4P) held a rally outside of the local IRS building as part of the Global Strike for Gaza. The rally focused on the recent airstrike and murder of Anas al-Sharif and several other journalists covering the genocide in Gaza.

The death toll of journalists in Palestine has reached around 270 since Israel escalated its genocide on October 7, 2023. As such, the group’s demands were to “Stop the murder of Palestinian journalists” and to “End U.S. aid to Israel.”

Lain Dorsey, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, emceed the rally. She opened the rally by describing the events that brought the group to action, “On August 10, journalists in Gaza were intentionally air struck by Israel in order to cover up their war crimes that they have been committing for nearly two years. Israel lies and uses the excuse that they were members of the Palestinian resistance, but we in the Freedom Road Socialist Organization say that it is right to resist occupation and genocide!”

Will Ryerson, a member of MT4P spoke on his experience as an early childhood educator, stating, “It sickens me to my core to see starving children in Gaza. Over 18,000 children and babies have been murdered with direct support by the U.S. government!” Ryerson and other speakers repeated the staggering $46 million that is sent from Montana to Israel annually, with an estimated $8.3 million of that coming from Billings taxpayers.

Billings, which lies in Yellowstone County, is facing cuts to public institutions like the Yellowstone Art Museum, to pay for expansions to the county jail. While the Yellowstone county commission does little to address poverty, homelessness, and access to healthcare, they allow Billings tax dollars to be used for genocide and criminalizing the poor. Protesters showed their outrage by shouting “Shame!”

Toward the end of the protest, Lain Dorsey tied the fight for a free Palestine to the broader fight against Donald Trump’s agenda stating, “The way that the National Guard and federal police are occupying Washington, DC and targeting Black residents, is the same way that Palestinians are treated in apartheid Israel. If it can happen there, it very well could and is happening here!”

Israel’s targeting of journalists hit close to home for several members of MT4P who are journalists themselves. Closing the action, Jenna Martin, a frequent photojournalist in the West Bank shared the devastation of seeing her colleagues losing their lives and shared the final words of Anas al-Sharif. Quoting al-Sharif, Martin stated, “I urge you not to let chains silence you, nor borders restrain you. Be bridges toward the liberation of the land and its people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises over our stolen homeland.”

