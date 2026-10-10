Billings, MT rallies for Palestine on 3rd anniversary of October 7

By staff

Billings, MT – On the evening of October 7, about a dozen people rallied to commemorate the third anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood. The rally, put on by Magic City Anti-War (MCAW), noted the bravery of the Palestinian resistance and demanded an end to the U.S.– Israeli genocide against Gaza.

“It is right to rebel! Israel go to hell!” protesters chanted as the sun began to set on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn.

“Three years ago, the Palestinian resistance struck a humiliating blow to U.S. imperialism. And today, we see the U.S. losing almost every battle it starts, including against Iran and Yemen!” declared Lain Dorsey, of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

The protesters demanded, “No war with Iran!” They expressed outrage at Donald Trump’s statements about hypothetical attacks against Los Angeles and San Diego being a “small price to pay” in his criminal war against Iran.

The protest continued until the sun went down, with Billings community members enthusiastically chanting in support of a free Palestine.

To learn about and attend future actions, follow @MagicCityAntiWar on Instagram

#BillingsMT #MT #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #MCAW