Billings, MT rallies for No Kings

By staff

Billings, MT – On Saturday, October 17, the Billings Alliance for Immigrant Rights (BAIR) held a rally calling for “No ICE, no Trump, no Kings!” Over 50 people gathered on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn to stand against the Trump administration's continued attacks on immigrants and democracy.

The Billings community has been increasingly feeling the effect of ICE and Border Patrol’s presence after two families were kidnapped at the United Way backpack drive in August, and with the raid on community member Eva Sigsworth’s home last September.

BAIR has not allowed these attacks to stay in the dark with the activists organizing protests around these issues to put pressure on city council to implement a sanctuary city ordinance.

Andreas Storey, a leader in BAIR and the protest’s emcee, spoke about the raid on Eva Sigsworth's home, “Eva Sigsworth is a 90-year-old woman who has been a valued member of our Billings community for decades. Yet somehow, she still found herself in the crosshairs of Billings PD and Border Patrol. Last September Eva woke up to flashbangs outside of her home and to officers barking orders for her to come out with her hands up!”

Storey continued, “The attack on Eva Sigsworth shows exactly why we need a sanctuary city to prevent Billings PD from collaborating with ICE and Border Patrol!”

The crowd chanted “We want justice! We want rights! We want ICE out of sight!”

The No Kings rally was supported by members of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) local 132 and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).

Retired APWU member Mindy Nielsen spoke and tabled at the event, sharing information about the ‘Save the Post Office’ movement and information about the APWU.

Nielsen told the crowd,. “The millionaires and the billionaires have been whittling away at the post office for a long time and they aren’t going to stop. The Postal Board of Governors are gonna have to do their jobs and take Trump to task for what he’s been doing!”

Lain Dorsey, of the FRSO, spoke about attending city council with BAIR, demanding a sanctuary city. “We were approached by city administrator Kevin Iffland, who attempted to intimidate us and say that we needed to leave the council chambers. But we refused and continued using our free speech to stand up for our neighbors!”

The crowd chanted “Mayor Nelson shame on you! Immigrant lives matter too!”

BAIR will continue to push for a sanctuary city and ICE out of Billings. To stay informed about the group’s upcoming events, follow them on Facebook or on Instagram @Billings_AIR.

#BillingsMT #MT #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #NoKings