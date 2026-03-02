Billings, MT holds emergency protest against the U.S.-Israel war on Iran

By staff

Billings, MT – Billings activists gathered on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn on the evening of February 28 to demand an immediate end to the war on Iran. Organized by members of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), the protest was in response to the late-night bombing of multiple schools in Iran, killing over at least 200 people, including 100 schoolgirls.

The crowd stood in disbelief and anger at the horrific attack, chanting “We won’t buy your lies again! No war with Iran!”

Event emcee and FRSO member Lain Dorsey stated, “While Donald Trump and his capitalist friends are waging war against the people of Iran, war is being waged on our cities here! Trump is sending ICE to kidnap, brutalize, and murder us in the streets, so we share the same enemy as Iranians.”

Dorsey continued, “This won’t end when Trump leaves office. The Biden administration funded Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Republican or Democrat in office, the same shit will continue to happen! We need a workers’ party that can defeat U.S. imperialism and bring about world peace! FRSO is working to build that party.”

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization is working to build the people’s movements and fight Trump’s agenda on all fronts. To get involved, sign up at frso.org/join.

#BillingsMT #MT #AntiWarMovement #Iran