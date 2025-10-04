Baton Rouge: Students arrested for public comments at LSU presidential search committee meeting

By staff

Baton Rouge, LA – On October 1, Louisiana State University Students for a Democratic Society (LSU SDS) gathered to protest the LSU presidential search committee. Students rallied outside the LSU Foundation Building and then gave public comments at the committee meeting inside.

The students were attending the presidential search committee meeting to protest the undemocratic nature of the process and the overbearing influence Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry holds over LSU.

“Without the approval of the student body, who are the ones actually affected by the choice of president, this search process will be nothing more than a farce displaying just how undemocratically a university can be run,” said Ziad Eissa of SDS.

Students voiced their opposition to the corrupt nature of the search process. They decried the fact that the bulk of the committee members are businessmen with ties to Landry. Some are even his political donors, including the committee chair, Scott Ballard.

“Our demand for student representation is far from unreasonable. If you truly cared about protecting the free speech you love to talk about, we wouldn't need to stand here and beg you for a voice in choosing our next president,” SDS member Enola Guyer said while addressing the committee.

When one student, Gabriela Juarez, went over her allotted three minutes by a mere ten seconds, LSU Police Officers Thomas Schiebe and Dayton Landry violently dragged Juarez out of the building with no warning. After repeatedly refusing to confirm whether or not Juarez was being detained or arrested, or what charges were being levied against her, an officer finally stated that she was being charged with disturbing the peace.

In an attempt to stop the unjust arrest, fellow students locked arms to block the police car from leaving the parking lot with Juarez. LSU PD called in reinforcements and six more SDS members were arrested – Margo Wilson, Ziad Eissa, Carson Wall, Enola Guyer, Scott Sonnier and Ryan Spalt.

Those six were released by LSU PD hours later with misdemeanor charges of obstruction of highway commerce and resisting an officer with force. Guyer was additionally charged with interference with an educational process. Juarez was charged with resisting an officer and interference with an educational process.

Juarez was not charged with disturbing the peace, despite that being the alleged reason for her detainment and the stated charge at that time. Additionally, while the other six protesters were released, Juarez was transferred to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Juarez was finally released around 1 a.m. that night, thanks to numerous calls made to the jail demanding her release. It is unclear why she was not released earlier, or even why she was arrested in the first place for simply violating a committee rule.

LSU SDS is demanding that all the charges not be filed, and that their demands for reforming the presidential search process be approved.

“We’re going to keep fighting this, every step of the way,” said SDS member Zane Sutor-Benfield.

