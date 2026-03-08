Baton Rouge: Louisiana State University students demand ‘No war with Iran!

By staff

Baton Rouge, LA – On March 3, student protesters gathered outside the Louisiana State University (LSU) student union to fight back against Trump and Netanyahu's attacks against Iran and to demand “U.S. out of everywhere!”

The protesters faced passersby and chanted, “From Iran to Palestine, bombing children is a crime!” and “No more innocent blood for oil! U.S. off Iranian soil!” However, the student protesters were joined by a group of “pro-regime change” Iranian counter-protesters nearby.

This group stood in glaring contrast to the students' protest. Counter-protesters held Israeli, American and Iranian flags and a sign thanking Donald Trump while dancing to the song YMCA and celebrating the bombing of a school full of children. Similar groups gathered in other parts of the U.S., all of whom were also dancing and celebrating with YMCA blaring in the background.

Local news channels and student onlookers questioned why this group was here and why they were celebrating the bombing of their home country. News also interviewed the group of students protesting the U.S. and Israel’s aggression against Iran.

Margo Wilson of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at LSU stated, “We are here today to protest the bombing of a school and to oppose Trump’s agenda. It’s important to know that the group of counter-protesters here today are not our enemy, Trump and Netanyahu are.”

Ziad Eissa of Freedom Road Socialist Organization said, “People in Iran have taken to the streets to stand up against the U.S. invasion. In the face of aerial bombings from the U.S. and assassinations of Iran’s leaders, the people of Iran are not afraid. We stand with the people of Iran in resisting U.S. imperialism wherever it strikes. The U.S. started this war and Iran has the right to respond to any attacks on its soil and defend itself against any violation to its sovereignty.” He emphasized that the regime change Americans really need is in Washington D.C., not the Middle East.

Students formed a picket line, chanting in a circle that took up the full width of Free Speech Alley where they were protesting. Protesters remained steadfast as the counter-protesters began to dissipate. They chanted, “From Venezuela to Iran, no more sanctions, no more bombs!”

