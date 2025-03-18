Baton Rouge fights back for International Women’s Day

By Ryan Spalt

Baton Rouge, LA – On March 10, Louisiana State University (LSU) students and Baton Rouge community members rallied on LSU’s campus in Free Speech Alley for International Women’s Day.

In light of Trump's attacks on immigrants, one of the demands put forth by students was to put an end to the mass deportations and family separations. Students also called on the LSU administration to declare the university a sanctuary campus.

Lauren Roberie of Students for a Democratic Society at LSU said, “If Trump was truly pro-life, he would not consistently dehumanize and denigrate the undocumented American population. We have to continue to condemn these inhumane actions and urge LSU to stop complying with ICE.”

One of Trump’s many targets in academia have been diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI. His administration is forcing universities to remove any DEI statements from their policies or lose all federal funding. “Diversity equity and inclusion is now a cover term for Black,” said Laramie Griffin of Evolve Louisiana, highlighting the racist origins and consequences of these attacks on universities and workplaces.

DEI erasure has also made its way to LSU. Library faculty were forced to remove any webpage with the word “diversity,” including articles on ecological biodiversity. Additionally, some African culture clubs were told members are not allowed to wear their organization’s emblems at graduation.

As protesters chanted, they occupied Echo Circle in Free Speech Alley and demanded the LSU administration not comply with Trump’s orders. Organizers at the rally declared that the people of Baton Rouge will continue to fight back against Trump’s attacks and defend women and queer rights.

#BatonRougeLA #LA #StudentMovement #WomensMovement #SDS #EvolveLouisiana