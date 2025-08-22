Aurora fundraiser for Dillard family one year after police killing

By Sarina E. Ouellette

Aurora, CO – On August 16, the Denver Aurora Community Action Committee (DACAC) and community supporters gathered at Firehouse Station 2 for an all-ages community fair. The event called “FUNd the Fight,” raised funds for the Dillard family, who has been facing financial hardship while simultaneously fighting for justice for Kory Dillard.

Members from local organizations like Denver Alliance for Street Health Response (DASHR) and Denver Freedom Road Socialist Organization showed up to support the Dillard family’s fight.

To those who knew him, Kory Dillard was a father, a friend, and a drone enthusiast. Ryan Stitzel, chair of DACAC, said, “This family, they've lost a breadwinner. They're suffering some of the most unimaginable horrors that they can suffer as a family, and all because of the Aurora Police Department.”

On October 3, 2024, Kory Dillard was shot and killed by APD after an unverified 911 call reported a “violent carjacking.” Video obtained by DACAC shows Dillard defending himself from a shirtless assailant that followed him home and attempted to hit him on the head with a large rock.

Later in the video Dillard can be seen having retrieved an airsoft rifle to brandish and scare the assailant away. Aurora police officers Kevin Rhodier and Ryan Shamblin then arrive on scene, exit their vehicle, and in just seven and a half seconds shoot and kill Kory Dillard.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain claims that the airsoft rifle “looks exactly the same as an authentic AR-15.” While the APD believes this justifies Dillard’s death, there are inconsistencies with the bodycam footage and 911 call which tells a different story. Meanwhile, the original 911 caller that brought police to the scene was in fact the assailant himself.

Kory Dillard’s right to self-defense, a fair trial and his right to bear arms under the Second Amendment were all violated the moment that two white APD officers made the decision to end Dillard’s life.

Almost 11 months later, Dillard’s family is still reeling and working with community support to continue the fight. A fundraiser by the DACAC’s “FUNd the Fight” brought the community together for an afternoon of poetry, music, and activities. Activities included carnival games for prizes, temporary tattoos, water guns, a bake sale, and a piñata with 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason’s face on it.

Mason has recently disclosed to the Dillard family his intention of letting the cops who killed Kory off the hook, having only answered the officers’ actions with paid leave so far. DA Mason has the power to charge APD officers for their crimes but has not done so.

Miles Thompson, a member of DACAC, said, “I was brought to tears earlier in the day during the poetry section of the event.” He continued, “I was brought to tears because not only did I see myself in each person that was mentioned, but I saw centuries of the fight for Black liberation personified. Kory Dillard, like the others, did not ask to be martyred. We should choose to remember them not just in their final moments before death, but the years of life that they shared touching the lives of others in their families, friend circles and communities.”

In a time of struggle, there was plenty of fun to go around. DACAC was able to raise almost $800 for the Dillard family, with the hope of raising more in the coming months. Jeff McFarland, another DACAC member, said of the event, “I think it was a great testament to everyone's creativity and tenacity, and I really think it demonstrated what we're capable of as a group.”

The fight for one is a fight for all, and DACAC will not stop its fight until there is justice for Kory Dillard and all other victims of police violence. To support the Dillard family, readers are encouraged to visit DACAC.net and donate to the Dillard family’s fight or consider becoming a monthly supporter of DACAC’s work.

#AuroraCO #CO #InJusticeSystem #PoliceCrimes #PoliceBrutality #KillerCops #DACAC #NAARPR