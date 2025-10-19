Aurora community demands DA Brian Mason prosecute killer cops

By Tristen Hust

Westminster, CO – On Saturday, October 11, members of the Denver Aurora Community Action Committee (DACAC) gathered in the neighborhood of 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason to speak against his recent decision to not prosecute the cops responsible for the death of Kory Dillard last year. The group also spoke about two separate cases that the district attorney’s office is overseeing.

Te’Erica Mosley, a disabled Black woman, is being charged with assault for recording a police officer as he brutalized another person. She was hospitalized during the incident. The other case involves a grieving 16-year old who is being tried as an adult for a nonviolent crime. The minor’s best friend, 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson, was slain by the Aurora Police Department two years ago.

Anna Harris, emcee of the event, pointed out that each of these cases took place within the 17th Judicial District in Aurora, not Westminster where the district attorney lives. “We’re going to do some chants and let the neighborhood know what he’s really out here doing behind his fake smile and his nice house and his suburban lifestyle,” Harris said, “His job directly affects our lives and our community in Aurora, which we are not in. Clearly.”

The chants on the march included slogans like “DA Mason you can’t hide. You stand with cops, not those who died!” and “Te’Erica Mosley should do no time, recording the police is not a crime!” Once the organizers were in front of DA Mason’s home, they took turns speaking.

“We want you to know, DA Mason, and we want your neighbors to know that you are an elected official,” said Jeff McFarland of DACAC, “Your nice house and three garages and your nice little patio all got paid for by a community that you say you represent, that you don’t even have the gall to live in! Shame!”

The event drew the attention of some onlookers, most likely DA Mason’s neighbors. Police arrived after DACAC began their return march. The chants continued until the group returned to their stating point, where they displayed a banner with their demands at a busy intersection.

Nels Pine used the megaphone to reiterate the demands stating, “You have a neighbor here who is content to let killer cops loose. They’re letting them loose in our neighborhood and he’s okay with that because he doesn’t live there. It’s not his problem,” Pine said, “But when the killer cops are running loose in our neighborhood in District 17 where the police are, it’s a very real problem for our community. To the point where there are killings every month or so.”

#WestminsterCO #CO #InJusticeSystem #DACAC