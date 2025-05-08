Aurora, CO puts pressure on district attorney around police violence

By Tristen Hust

Aurora, CO – On April 30, a call-in was organized to place pressure on Colorado’s 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason to charge and convict the police responsible for two acts of racist police violence that happened last year.

The murder of Kory Dillard and the brutalization of Te’Erica Mosely, both at the hands of the police, led to members of the Denver-Aurora Community Action Committee (DACAC) organizing the action.

Demands raised by the community were two-pronged. DACAC demanded that the officers responsible for the death of Kory Dillard, Kevin Rodier and Ryan Shamblin be criminally investigated and charged and that the charges placed on Te’Erica Mosely for recording violent police activity be dropped. This is not the first time these demands have been raised to DA Mason.

Leading up to the event, DACAC and the families of the victims sent letters, faxes and phone calls to both of the district attorney’s offices. They heard back from Mason only after planning and advertising for the call-in began. Though Mason has finally agreed to meet with Dillard’s family, the date and time for this appointment has yet to be established.

Regardless of the agreement to meet, DACAC continued with the call-in, as, historically, Mason’s interests have aligned more closely with those of the police than those of the community. The family hopes to utilize the meeting to put more pressure on Mason regarding criminal charges against police.

Anna Harris, Kory Dillard’s partner and a member of DACAC, said, “The call-in made me feel hopeful. It was nice having some of our community stand with Kory. I hope this community pressure will have the DA keep his promise to meet with us and hopefully get justice for Kory’s murder.”

