Atlanta rally demands justice for Linton Blackwell

By staff

Atlanta, GA – On February 28, community members stood alongside the family of Linton Blackwell to demand accountability from the Atlanta Police Department – that killer cop Gerald Walker be fired and jailed.

On October 11, near a bar in Buckhead, 44-year-old Linton Blackwell was murdered by APD officer Gerald Walker. Linton Blackwell was facing away when he was shot 17 times in the back by off-duty cop Gerald Walker. Walker was reportedly working as security for a bar nearby. Since then, the officer has continued to be on the force and has faced no disciplinary action.

Linton Blackwell was a musical artist and the father of two teenage girls. He was also the cousin of Jimmy Hill, a long-time fighter against police violence in the community. Jimmy Hill’s son, Jimmy Atchison, was chased down and murdered by APD officer Sung Kim in 2019. Hill is still demanding justice for his son.

At the protest in front of the APD headquarters, members of the family shared their grief and anger at the lack of accountability. Don Evans, Linton Blackwell’s brother, spoke to the crowd saying “Linton was not only my brother, he was my friend. I’m going to stand for him. I'm going to keep on fighting, making noise, whatever it takes for me to get my peace. When this man [Gerald Walker] is off the streets, I’ll be at peace.” Evans ended the speech leading the crowd in a chant “No justice, no peace!”

The family of Deacon Johnny Hollman, a 62-year-old man killed by APD officer Kiran Kimborough in 2023, was also there to support the family of Linton Blackwell. Arnitra Hollman, Deacon Hollman’s daughter, addressed the crowd and gave her condolences to the family of Linton Blackwell. She added, “We cannot give up this fight for justice. We have to continue to knock on those doors, get into these rooms, and lift up our loved ones’ names until we get justice. You don’t have to do exactly what I've done, but you have to do something. Say his name!” with the crowd responding “Linton Blackwell!”

Supporters from the Atlanta Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and Freedom Road Socialist Organization spoke in support of the family, vowing to continue the fight for Linton Blackwell and all victims of police terror.

