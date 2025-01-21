Atlanta rallies against Trump on Inauguration Day

By staff

Atlanta, GA – Over 100 community members and activists gathered at Walton Springs Park in downtown Atlanta on January 20, Inauguration Day, to protest President Donald Trump and his right-wing agenda.

Many of the speakers touched on Donald Trump’s incoming attacks on working people, immigrants, LGBTQ people, and war mongering against oppressed nations around the world. With MLK Day falling on January 20 this year, speakers also celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy and connected it to the fight against Trump today.

“Trump and his allies in the monopoly capitalist class represent a real threat to the labor movement, as he has already voiced support for a national right-to-work law,” said Alex Carson, a UPS Teamster out of Atlanta. “Georgia and many other states in the South already suffer under right to work laws that threaten union jobs and weaken strikes.”

The rally was organized by a number of organizations including Palestinian Youth Movement, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights, and Atlanta DSA.

