Atlanta rallies against Trump

By staff

Atlanta, GA- Dozens gathered outside of the Russell Federal building, November 6 to protest the results of the presidential election and demand a people’s agenda. Preparing for another Trump presidency, activists, students and community members spoke on the need to get organized and continue to fight for reproductive rights, against police violence, and for a free Palestine.

With signs showing slogans like “Victory to the resistance” and “End the occupation,” Palestine was a large focus of the rally. 13 months after the Palestinian resistance broke down the apartheid wall, community members and activists were ready to protest regardless of the election results, standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people and against the Zionist forces locally and abroad.

The protest put forward the demands of an arms embargo on Israel and an end to the material support of the genocidal Zionist state happening within the city like the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE) program, which sends local law enforcements officers to Israel to train alongside the IOF. Through the GILEE program, local law enforcement learns tactics that they can use to oppress the people locally like has been seen against the Stop Cop City movement and Black folks in Atlanta.

The rally was hosted by the Atlanta Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (AAARPR) and endorsed by Demilitarize Atlanta to Palestine, Atlanta DSA, Students for Justice in Palestine at Georgia State, the Angelo Herndon Club, Veterans for Peace, and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Kiran Gupta, a member of the AAARPR said, “Israel's daily war crimes and atrocities have gone unchecked by all the world's powers and have been met with a blank check from the U.S. We gather to honor the martyrs that have been lost since the Nakba in 1948, and to send a strong message from the heart of the empire: the real terrorism is the war crimes committed and funded by our government. As people who are residing in the belly of the imperialist beast, it is our duty to get organized and resist.”

