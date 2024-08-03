Atlanta pickets for Palestine at Harris campaign event

By staff

Atlanta, GA – Dozens of community members gathered July 30 to protest Kamala Harris’ campaign event in Atlanta. The rally hosted by the Atlanta Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression demanded that Kamala Harris commit to ending U.S. aid to Israel.

Outside the Georgia State Convocation Center, speakers called for a free Palestine and against local programs that aid in the oppression of Palestinians. Particularly, speakers touched on the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE) program and the controversial Cop City project. GILEE allows Israeli soldiers to cross-train with Georgia police in order to practice and trade tactics, tactics that will be used to repress both Palestinians and the peoples’ movements in Georgia.

Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic Party nominee after Joe Biden dropped out of the race in mid-July. Harris has yet to commit to ending U.S. aid to Israel.

The emcee, David Jones, spoke on the connection between the struggle in Atlanta to the Palestinian struggle, stating, “Palestinians are killed by bombs paid for with our money. While homeless folks go hungry in the streets, while sick folks go without medical care, and while dozens are dying in our jails because they can’t pay bail. There are billions being sent to fund the Zionists’ genocide.”

As the event wound down, protesters left committed to fighting towards a free Palestine regardless of what happens in November. There is a protest planned for the Trump/Vance campaign rally on August 3, which will be held at the same location.

